Total War: Warhammer 3 best mods on the Steam Workshop

The Total War series contains some of the best strategy games of all time, which are already great in their vanilla versions. However, Creative Assembly’s games have always been huge sandboxes full of almost endless possibilities for talented modders, who were able to extract even more fun out of them. Total War: Warhammer 3 is no different in this regard, attracting a large community of very talented creators, who have produced some truly astounding work.

Total War: Warhammer 3 mods add simple but useful UI options, entire unit packs, brand-new game mechanics, or all of that mixed together to both the Realms of Chaos campaign and the Immortal Empires game mode. Recently, entire campaign maps have been created by users. That really allows you to customize your game experience and spice things up again and again.

Look at these adorable reptiles and birds! Creative Assembly / Rhox / Calm

Here are the best Total War: Warhammer 3 mods the Steam Workshop has to offer.

Best mods for Total War: Warhammer 3

Immortal Empires Expanded Creative Assembly / Immortal Empires Expanded Team By ChaosRobie You want to explore the fabled lands of Nippon, Ind, and Khuresh? Sail to islands in the middle of the ocean no one has every heard of? Want to build an empire in which the sun never sets? Then the impressive Immortal Empires Expanded mod is your next destination. Making playable all the inaccessible lands from the Immortal Empires map and adding several additional areas, this work of art is going to give you the most gigantic Total War experience possible. Reloading Animations Creative Assembly / Marthenil By Marthenil The Total War: Warhammer trilogy contains tons of conventional and gunpowder missile troops as well artillery pieces of both types, but sadly Creative Assembly has never come around to crafting reloading animations for them. That’s not game-breaking or anything, but considering older games of the series have them and it’s nice for immersion, it’s a bit of a shame – and it’s not like CA has lost the keys to that technology, because the Chaos Dwarfs units actually have reloading animations. Be that as it may, Reloading Animations from Marthenil adds some lovely moves to many of the game’s gunpowder infantry troops, showing them reloading their weapons instead of magically willing lead and powder into their guns before pulling the trigger again. Better Camera Mod Creative Assembly / kam2150 By kam2150 Total War: Warhammer 3 is pretty and sometimes you just want to sit back and watch the show, taking in the spectacle of a massive battle. Better Camera Mod gives you the tools for the job by allowing you to hide the UI and get even more cinematic views of the battlefield, zooming further in without hiding any of the units. The Old World Campaign Creative Assembly / ChaosRobie By ChaosRobie The Old World Campaign contains a hand-crafted and huge version of the original Total War: Warhammer map, making it available in Total War: Warhammer 3. A total of 666 settlements can be conquered in this enormous battlefield for supremacy, which allows players to once again experience the magic of the Old World. SFO: Grimhammer III SFO Team By SFO Team SFO: Grimhammer III is a total overhaul mod, which pretty much changes everything you know about Total War: Warhammer 3 and presents you with a completely fresh experience. From the economy to battles, everything works a bit differently and has been rebalanced in this truly epic work of love by the dedicated SFO Team. If you think you’ve mastered this game and all of its factions, a new beginning is waiting for you right there. Climate Adaptation Creative Assembly By Alex Zhao Speaking of new beginnings, don’t you hate it when you enter a new province and the climate is inhospitable to you, making conquest not worthwhile and very troublesome? Climate Adaptation allows your people to slowly get used to unfamiliar terrain, reducing and eventually eliminating all the associated penalties for taking a city in an inhospitable climate zone. Immortal Landmarks Creative Assembly / Heimdal By Heimdal One of the coolest aspects about exploring the world of Total War: Warhammer 3 are the unique buildings you can construct in some provinces. They tell you a lot about the region’s lore and provide some nice boons to your faction. The only problem? There’s not enough for them. Immortal Landmarks changes that by adding around 150 additional landmark buildings to cities, complete with extensive descriptions from the lore. Be aware, however, that you’ll need Mixu’s Unlocker to use this mod fully. In the same vein, Chasslo has released a mod adding more landmark buildings to the Immortal Empires Expanded map. Mixu’s Unlocker – MIXER Mixu By Mixu Mixu’s Unlocker is one of those must-have mods. By itself it gives you access to all the factions in the game, which is pretty cool already. However, Mixu’s Unlocker also provides a framework behind the scenes that allows other mods – like Immortal Landmarks – to do their thing and add lots of interesting new things to the game. Recruit Defeated Legendary Lords Creative Assembly / sm0kin / Militus Immortalis By sm0kin and Militus Immortalis While many races provide you with the option of adding other factions to your sprawling empire, making their lords available to you, that doesn’t help you much if those fools are wiped out before you can get to them. Recruit Defeated Legendary Lords helps you out by giving you the option of accepting the lords of a defeated faction of your race as refugees, making them available for you to play with. Say you’re playing Vlad von Carstein and your good-for-nothing son, Mannfred, has gotten his vampiric butt kicked by Settra, you’ll get the option of taking him under your wings and using him as an army leader for yourself. You always have the option of saying “no” as well. We’d recommend DrunkFlamingo’s One Button Respec mod to go with this, as the AI is not known for making great decisions when it comes to choosing good skills for characters. One Button Respec allows you to reset a lord’s skills once per game, recouping all skill points.

Best unit mods for Total War: Warhammer 3