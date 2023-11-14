Total War: Warhammer 3 best mods on the Steam Workshop
The Total War series contains some of the best strategy games of all time, which are already great in their vanilla versions. However, Creative Assembly’s games have always been huge sandboxes full of almost endless possibilities for talented modders, who were able to extract even more fun out of them. Total War: Warhammer 3 is no different in this regard, attracting a large community of very talented creators, who have produced some truly astounding work.
Total War: Warhammer 3 mods add simple but useful UI options, entire unit packs, brand-new game mechanics, or all of that mixed together to both the Realms of Chaos campaign and the Immortal Empires game mode. Recently, entire campaign maps have been created by users. That really allows you to customize your game experience and spice things up again and again.
Here are the best Total War: Warhammer 3 mods the Steam Workshop has to offer.
Best mods for Total War: Warhammer 3
Immortal Empires Expanded
By ChaosRobie
You want to explore the fabled lands of Nippon, Ind, and Khuresh? Sail to islands in the middle of the ocean no one has every heard of? Want to build an empire in which the sun never sets? Then the impressive Immortal Empires Expanded mod is your next destination. Making playable all the inaccessible lands from the Immortal Empires map and adding several additional areas, this work of art is going to give you the most gigantic Total War experience possible.
Reloading Animations
By Marthenil
The Total War: Warhammer trilogy contains tons of conventional and gunpowder missile troops as well artillery pieces of both types, but sadly Creative Assembly has never come around to crafting reloading animations for them. That’s not game-breaking or anything, but considering older games of the series have them and it’s nice for immersion, it’s a bit of a shame – and it’s not like CA has lost the keys to that technology, because the Chaos Dwarfs units actually have reloading animations.
Be that as it may, Reloading Animations from Marthenil adds some lovely moves to many of the game’s gunpowder infantry troops, showing them reloading their weapons instead of magically willing lead and powder into their guns before pulling the trigger again.
Better Camera Mod
By kam2150
Total War: Warhammer 3 is pretty and sometimes you just want to sit back and watch the show, taking in the spectacle of a massive battle. Better Camera Mod gives you the tools for the job by allowing you to hide the UI and get even more cinematic views of the battlefield, zooming further in without hiding any of the units.
The Old World Campaign
By ChaosRobie
The Old World Campaign contains a hand-crafted and huge version of the original Total War: Warhammer map, making it available in Total War: Warhammer 3. A total of 666 settlements can be conquered in this enormous battlefield for supremacy, which allows players to once again experience the magic of the Old World.
SFO: Grimhammer III
By SFO Team
SFO: Grimhammer III is a total overhaul mod, which pretty much changes everything you know about Total War: Warhammer 3 and presents you with a completely fresh experience. From the economy to battles, everything works a bit differently and has been rebalanced in this truly epic work of love by the dedicated SFO Team. If you think you’ve mastered this game and all of its factions, a new beginning is waiting for you right there.
Climate Adaptation
By Alex Zhao
Speaking of new beginnings, don’t you hate it when you enter a new province and the climate is inhospitable to you, making conquest not worthwhile and very troublesome? Climate Adaptation allows your people to slowly get used to unfamiliar terrain, reducing and eventually eliminating all the associated penalties for taking a city in an inhospitable climate zone.
Immortal Landmarks
By Heimdal
One of the coolest aspects about exploring the world of Total War: Warhammer 3 are the unique buildings you can construct in some provinces. They tell you a lot about the region’s lore and provide some nice boons to your faction. The only problem? There’s not enough for them. Immortal Landmarks changes that by adding around 150 additional landmark buildings to cities, complete with extensive descriptions from the lore. Be aware, however, that you’ll need Mixu’s Unlocker to use this mod fully.
In the same vein, Chasslo has released a mod adding more landmark buildings to the Immortal Empires Expanded map.
Mixu’s Unlocker – MIXER
By Mixu
Mixu’s Unlocker is one of those must-have mods. By itself it gives you access to all the factions in the game, which is pretty cool already. However, Mixu’s Unlocker also provides a framework behind the scenes that allows other mods – like Immortal Landmarks – to do their thing and add lots of interesting new things to the game.
Recruit Defeated Legendary Lords
By sm0kin and Militus Immortalis
While many races provide you with the option of adding other factions to your sprawling empire, making their lords available to you, that doesn’t help you much if those fools are wiped out before you can get to them. Recruit Defeated Legendary Lords helps you out by giving you the option of accepting the lords of a defeated faction of your race as refugees, making them available for you to play with. Say you’re playing Vlad von Carstein and your good-for-nothing son, Mannfred, has gotten his vampiric butt kicked by Settra, you’ll get the option of taking him under your wings and using him as an army leader for yourself. You always have the option of saying “no” as well.
We’d recommend DrunkFlamingo’s One Button Respec mod to go with this, as the AI is not known for making great decisions when it comes to choosing good skills for characters. One Button Respec allows you to reset a lord’s skills once per game, recouping all skill points.
Best unit mods for Total War: Warhammer 3
Lost Calm: Jurassic Normal
By Rhox and Calm
Any lovers of dinosaurs will need to check this one out. Adding a total of 37 dinosaur units to the Lizardmen, this is a substantial unit expansion mod and comes with an array of absolutely stunning and creative models. However, it's a lot more than just a unit mod. Lost Calm: Jurassic Normal adds several mechanics that enable players to obtain these units, really transforming your campaign into something unique.
Using the game's caravan mechanic, you can send out expeditions to different parts of the world, where they do research, collect eggs, and capture specimen of these dinosaurs for use in your armies.
Empire Knightly Orders
By graetor
Doing Sigmar’s good work, this mod adds 23 Knightly Orders to The Empire, allowing you to field entire armies of well-armored knights and infantry that would make even Bretonnia jealous. Empire Knightly Orders is compatible with the Upgrade Units mod, giving you access to a couple of variations for each group of knights, and you’ll need Mixu’s Unlocker as well as graetor’s own Assets Pack to make this work. It’s well worth it, as it makes The Empire feel almost complete.
Grand Order of the Reiksguard – All-In-One-Collection
By Nox
I wrote “almost complete” deliberately, because Nox’ Grand Order of the Reiksguard is needed to achieve that, especially when you play as Karl Franz. This mod adds several Reiksguard options to your roster, from Griffon Knights to armored Reiskguard Handgunners. If you want to truly unleash the power of Karl Franz’s home province, Reiksland, this one is a must-have.
Landmark Spawnings
By Thom
This one is a little treat for all the Lizardmen players, adding 15 blessed Lizardmen units to the game that can be recruited from landmark buildings, tying them to a specific province. Obviously, any mod dabbling with landmarks, like Immortal Landmarks listed above, will keep these units from showing up, so make sure you only use one of them. Thom created some really cool designs and concepts to give your next Lizardmen run some unique flavor.
Fire Lancers – Cathayan Shock Troops
By Loupi
Here’s the part where it becomes extremely obvious that I enjoy playing as Grand Cathay a lot. First up is Loupi’s Fire Lancers mod, which adds three infantry and two cavalry units for Cathay: Fire Lance Warriors, Fire Arrow Crossbowmen, Lion Gunners, Fire Lancers, and Dragon Cavalry, all which are a lot of fun to use in battle due to their explosive equipment.
Jade Army Expansion
By Dead Baron
Adding seven units as well a new hero type for Cathay, Dead’s Jade Army Expansion does what it promises in the title: It gives you access to additional basic infantry and cavalry types to bolster your armies with, such as spearmen, warriors wielding glaives, or war chariots. The Jade Officer gives Cathay the melee hero option it's been missing since launch.
Cathay Unit Pack
By Dead Baron
This mod contains a giant tortoise with a rocket battery on its shell. That’s all you really need to know about Dead’s Cathay Unit Pack, but since you’re here anyway: Aside from the cool rocket tortoise this mod contains another artillery piece, three infantry units, a cavalry unit, as well as two war beast units – tigers and war elephants.
Cathay Artillery Pack
By Eustace
The rocket launcher tortoise wasn’t enough for you? Well, Eustace has got you covered with an additional five artillery units. From the very basic early game Bolt Thrower over two Mortar types to the triple-barrelled Iron Hail Cannon, which shreds formations at short range, to the massive Bastion Cannon, this mod has everything you need to satisfy your lust for firepower.