Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori revealed as an open world horseback adventure powered by Unreal Engine 5
Mindscape is bringing back Windstorm. The franchise, which has always focused on young adults nurturing a relationship with a horse, is getting an impressive visual upgrade. Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori will see players explore the countryside of 13th-century Mongolia.
The game is being developed using Unreal Engine 5, bringing a massive visual uplift to the franchise. Mindscape announced the game with a first look at its gameplay, which shows off Mongolia's grasslands. The game will feature various biomes for players to explore and plan their routes. The trailer only gives us a small glimpse at the environments and horseback riding, but it's clear that this entry will veer toward a more cinematic presentation.
As the title suggests, players be uncovering the mystery of Khiimori, a mythical "wind horse". The game will feature a camp system, which will need to be maintained by completing quests for Mongolia's inhabitants, with many requiring different kinds of horses. Not much has been revealed about the protagonist other than that they'll be an ancient courier rider.
“The Windstorm series has connected with so many people over the years, and we’re looking forward to entering a new generation in the franchise with Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori,” said Wolfgang Emmer, CEO of Aesir Interactive. “Our team has been hard at work refining and innovating gameplay to deliver the most realistic horse gameplay experience, approved by experts. We’re eager for players to experience the legendary bond between horse and rider, whether they are a longtime fan or discovering the adventures of Windstorm for the very first time.”
The Legend of Khiimori is the third Windstorm game from Mindscape. The franchise started as loose adaptations of Katja von Garnier's film franchise, though Khiimori looks like a standalone adventure. You can buy Windstorm: An Unexpected Arrival on Steam at a discounted price of $7.49 till May 20, 2024.
You won't have to wait long to play the next Windstorm, as the game releases in Early Access on Steam this September.