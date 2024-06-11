Wuthering Waves surpasses 30 million downloads
Wuthering Waves has surpassed the milestone of 30 million downloads worldwide across PC, iOS, and Android, according to developer Kuro Games. This means that the open-world RPG’s total downloads have roughly matched its count of pre-registered users around three weeks post launch. That probably bodes well for the studio, giving it solid numbers to plan with.
Kuro Games’ title had a bit of a rough launch with technical issues frustrating players and the presentation as well as the story not living up to expectations, but the bold decision to pull its second banner forward seems to have undone some of the commercial damage. A steady stream of hotfixes have further eased the tension between developers and players with many issues being addressed in a timely manner.
As with most free-to-play games, a majority of the revenue for gacha games comes from a small minority of the player base – you’ll probably be familiar with the term “whales” in this context. As long as games like Wuthering Waves can keep their whales entertained and motivated to spend, they’ll probably be alright in the long term and obviously a higher player count increases the chance of whales being caught in the net.
While players expressed happiness about cracking this impressive milestone, they are much less impressed by Kuro Games’ way of celebrating this collective achievement, as laid out in the studio’s announcement.
“Wuthering Waves has reached an astounding milestone of 30 million downloads worldwide! Such an incredible achievement is only made possible by the support from all of you. We'll keep in constant efforts to improve Wuthering Waves, and an exciting new adventure is on the horizon! Repost to win Lustrous Tide x10. 10 winners will be chosen,” the statement on X says.
Giving ten pulls to ten players isn’t the most generous message of gratitude, especially after the developer threw around gifts in order to compensate players for the rough state of the game at launch. That seems like a bit of a homemade problem for Kuro Games – its generous rewards may have curried some favor, but players are a bit spoilt now and anything less than generosity will inevitably lead to some grumbling.