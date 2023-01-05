Skip to main content

xQc beats Forsen’s Minecraft speedrun

Record breaking performance by the former pro gamer
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
An elated man cheering about something.

Félix “xQc” Lengyel is back on top of the Minecraft speedrunning world.

Félix “xQc” Lengyel has finally broken a Minecraft speedrun record established by Sebastian “Forsen” Fors. The two former professional gamers may have switched into professional streaming, but their competitive spirit is quite unbroken. Over the years, both of them have repeatedly beaten each other’s milestones in Minecraft, often by mere seconds.

While Minecraft isn’t exactly known as an esports game, speedrunning through the title has become a beloved pastime for many more competitively minded players ever since the game got an actual ending. Requiring not only the best Minecraft world seed, speedrunning also needs game knowledge, perseverance, and sheer mechanical prowess.

Forsen, who is a former StarCraft 2 and Hearthstone professional, held the best time between the two ever since April 2021, completing the game in 20 minutes and 38 seconds. Former Overwatch pro xQc, who had long given up on speedrunning, then finally beat this time on January 4, 2023, requiring only 20 minutes and 5 seconds to make it over the finish line – a gap of 32 seconds is quite an impressive feat.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Twitch streamer, who is often embroiled in controversies, seemed quite relieved after the successful run, exclaiming that he was now “done with this shit.” Considering he previously took a break from speedrunning, one has to assume he’d be ready to jump in again if Forsen managed to one-up him. The Swede has not yet reacted to his record being broken, though xQc gleefully informed him of that fact on Twitter – a ritual both of them have always stuck to.

The ball seems to be in Forsen’s court now. Will he rise up to the challenge, or can xQc call himself the Minecraft speedrunning world champion for good?

An elated man cheering about something.
News

xQc beats Forsen’s Minecraft speedrun

By Marco Wutz
Logan Paul in his wrestling-costume.
News

Coffeezilla accuses Logan Paul’s CryptoZoo of being a scam

By Marco Wutz
Minecraft mountain range with a forest at the foot
Guides

Get an incredible start with these Minecraft seeds

By Ryan Woodrow
Minecraft New Year Celebration 2023 key art
Guides

Claim free rewards every day in the Minecraft New Year Celebration

By Ryan Woodrow
Apex Legends Spellbound Collection event promo art
Guides

Control mode has returned to Apex Legends in the Spellbound event

By Ryan Woodrow
A futuristic looking hardware component with buttons and a stick.
News

Sony CES 2023 round-up: Project Leonardo, PS5 sales, and more

By Marco Wutz
A Pokémon trainer with a huge dragon flying above.
Guides

Mega Salamence debuts in Pokémon Go’s Twinkling Fantasy event

By Marco Wutz
A dinosaur-like creature in the desert.
News

Larvitar Community Day Classic announced in Pokémon Go

By Marco Wutz