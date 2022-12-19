Twitch streamer xQc lost over $650,000 on World Cup soccer bet

This is the face of a man who just lost over half a million dollars.

One of the best soccer matches in the history of soccer matches aired last night as France clashed with Argentina for the FIFA World Cup final. After ending in a 3-3 draw, the match went to penalties and saw Argentina raise the cup on a 4-2 penalty shootout victory.

While the moment was sweet for the Argentina fans, it wasn't quite as nice for a certain Twitch streamer.

Twitch streamer xQc rose to fame with a series of gambling streams, but his World Cup loss is one for the history books. Being from Canada, he decided to bet on France winning, putting $500,000 (USD) down on the bet.

Obviously, things didn't work out for xQc, who claims he lost $650,000 (CAD) in total on the World Cup final.

