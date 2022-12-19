Skip to main content

Twitch streamer xQc lost over $650,000 on World Cup soccer bet

Looking a bit Messi
This is the face of a man who just lost over half a million dollars. 

This is the face of a man who just lost over half a million dollars. 

One of the best soccer matches in the history of soccer matches aired last night as France clashed with Argentina for the FIFA World Cup final. After ending in a 3-3 draw, the match went to penalties and saw Argentina raise the cup on a 4-2 penalty shootout victory. 

While the moment was sweet for the Argentina fans, it wasn't quite as nice for a certain Twitch streamer. 

Twitch streamer xQc rose to fame with a series of gambling streams, but his World Cup loss is one for the history books. Being from Canada, he decided to bet on France winning, putting $500,000 (USD) down on the bet. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Obviously, things didn't work out for xQc, who claims he lost $650,000 (CAD) in total on the World Cup final. 

Don't watch gambling streams. Instead, check out our list of the biggest Twitch streamers. You can also see Messi get the World Cup 2022 ending he deserved over on SI National. 

In This Article (2)

Argentina
Argentina
France
France

nintendo switch (1)
Guides

Set up tips for your new Nintendo Switch

By Dave Aubrey
Genshin Impact character Yoimiya uses her fireworks attack skill.
Guides

Genshin Impact TCG First Round Kill deck guide

By Marco Wutz
xqc
News

Twitch streamer xQc lost over $650,000 on World Cup soccer bet

By Kirk McKeand
A teary-eyed and topless Norman Reedus sports gray hair in the Death Stranding 2 trailer.
News

Kojima says Death Stranding 2 allows him to do the "impossible"

By Kirk McKeand
messi fifa 23
News

FIFA correctly predicts the World Cup winners for the fourth time in a row

By Kirk McKeand
genshin impact event cards (7)
Guides

The best event cards in Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG

By Marco Wutz
the-division
Features

Bad jokes for terrible festive video game crackers

By Kirk McKeand
Ash Ketchum surrounded by Pokemon
Features

A nostalgic look at Ash Ketchum's best moments

By Ryan Woodrow