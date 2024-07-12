Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero: Jane Doe revealed for version 1.1

Completing the next update’s character trio

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Jane Doe joins Qingyi and Seth Lowell as upcoming Zenless Zone Zero characters for update 1.1 of the game. Unlike the two other characters, Jane is not a member of New Eridu Public Security (N.E.P.S.) and instead hails from an unknown faction – which could be a way of hiding potential story spoilers or simply means that she works alone and won’t benefit from faction synergy.

Her English VA is Kelsey Jaffer, yet another familiar voice from Genshin Impact – though Yaoyao, her character in the open-world RPG, could not be any more different from this Agent. Jane Doe looks to be another Thiren character, though it’s kind of hard to tell whether she’s supposed to be a cat or a mouse – and perhaps that confusion is intended.

One of the lore bits accompanying her reveal outright has her state that she’s a Cat Thiren, but we need not 100% trust her on that: “What am I? A cat Thiren. You bet I'm the real deal. *sigh*... Having such a rare lineage used to give me quite a headache. Why would I lie to you? Meow~”

You couldn’t be faulted for reading this with a tongue-in-cheek tone and taking it as an attempt of deception.

There is also this sentence: “Well, last time was last time! This time, I'm telling the truth. Trust me~”

Again: She doesn’t exactly sound trustworthy, does she?

This feeling is reinforced by pretty much everything else about her: Jane Doe as a name is naturally connected to crime and mystery. All of the lore delivered with her announcement is related to criminal investigations as well and indicates that she’s apt at impersonating others, giving false identities.

“I'm not as mysterious as you make me out to be. I've just picked up all sorts of part-time jobs here and there,” she’s quoted as saying. We know from our main characters what part-time jobs in New Eridu look like.

