Zenless Zone Zero: Qingyi and Seth revealed for update 1.1

Reinforcements for N.E.P.S.

HoYoverse

New Zenless Zone Zero characters have been confirmed for update 1.1 of HoYoverse’s newest game: Qingyi and Seth Lowell will reinforce New Eridu Public Security (N.E.P.S.), one of the factions in Zenless Zone Zero. The first playable characters from N.E.P.S. will be introduced in the second half of the Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 banners in the person of Zhu Yuan, who we now know won’t need to wait for long to get some comrades at her side.

Qingyi already had a bit of a role to play in the game’s main story as Zhu Yuan’s friend and patrol partner. Though her rarity, class, and attribute type are as yet unknown, Qingyi’s English VA has already been revealed: Kira Buckland, who plays Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact, is lending her a voice.

The official quotes delivered alongside her official announcement show that she’s always ready to go with the flow:

“Slacking off? I don't get it... There's still so much I have yet to learn about youth slang.” “I may be on autopilot, but I'm still making progress at work.” “Well, since there's nothing left to do, I shall take my leave.”

Zenless Zone Zero Qingyi reveal artwork.
Qingyi is Zhu Yuan's patrol partner. / HoYoverse

Seth Lowell is the other N.E.P.S. Agent revealed for version 1.1. Similarly to Qingyi we don’t have any details on his rarity, class, and attribute type at the moment, but know his English VA – who’s another familiar cast member for Genshin Impact players. In HoYoverse’s fantasy open-world RPG, Nazeeh Tarsha voices Alhaitham.

The official quotes from Seth accompanying his announcement give the image of a brawler:

“First, gotta pretend to be completely harmless…” “Ah... saw right through me, huh?” “Well, whatever, guess it's time we talk with our fists instead!”

Zenless Zone Zero Seth reveal artwork.
Seth is another member of Zhu Yuan's team and seems to be a bit of a hot-head. / HoYoverse

Version 1.1 of Zenless Zone Zero is expected to be released on August 15, 2024. For more upcoming Zenless Zone Zero characters, check out the linked overview.

Published
Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

