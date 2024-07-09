Zenless Zone Zero: Qingyi and Seth revealed for update 1.1
New Zenless Zone Zero characters have been confirmed for update 1.1 of HoYoverse’s newest game: Qingyi and Seth Lowell will reinforce New Eridu Public Security (N.E.P.S.), one of the factions in Zenless Zone Zero. The first playable characters from N.E.P.S. will be introduced in the second half of the Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 banners in the person of Zhu Yuan, who we now know won’t need to wait for long to get some comrades at her side.
Qingyi already had a bit of a role to play in the game’s main story as Zhu Yuan’s friend and patrol partner. Though her rarity, class, and attribute type are as yet unknown, Qingyi’s English VA has already been revealed: Kira Buckland, who plays Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact, is lending her a voice.
The official quotes delivered alongside her official announcement show that she’s always ready to go with the flow:
“Slacking off? I don't get it... There's still so much I have yet to learn about youth slang.” “I may be on autopilot, but I'm still making progress at work.” “Well, since there's nothing left to do, I shall take my leave.”
Seth Lowell is the other N.E.P.S. Agent revealed for version 1.1. Similarly to Qingyi we don’t have any details on his rarity, class, and attribute type at the moment, but know his English VA – who’s another familiar cast member for Genshin Impact players. In HoYoverse’s fantasy open-world RPG, Nazeeh Tarsha voices Alhaitham.
The official quotes from Seth accompanying his announcement give the image of a brawler:
“First, gotta pretend to be completely harmless…” “Ah... saw right through me, huh?” “Well, whatever, guess it's time we talk with our fists instead!”
Version 1.1 of Zenless Zone Zero is expected to be released on August 15, 2024. For more upcoming Zenless Zone Zero characters, check out the linked overview.