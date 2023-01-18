Genshin Impact Yaoyao build and materials guide

The best Genshin Impact Yaoyao build very much depends on how you want to use this playable character introduced in version 3.4 alongside Alhaitham. This young girl, a disciple of one of Liyue’s mighty Adepti called Streetward Rambler, is quite versatile in her role.

You can play Yaoyao as a Dendro healer by focusing on upgrading her HP, which increases the amount of HP her magical rabbit Yuegui can restore. However, you can also develop Yaoyao as a Dendro reaction enabler by concentrating on Elemental Mastery, which makes elemental reactions triggered by her abilities more powerful. The White Jade Radishes that Yuegui shoots out to heal party members also deal Dendro damage in a small area. Yuegui is a smart bunny and automatically targets enemies if your character is already at more than 70% of their HP, so you can somewhat reliably use it for offensive purposes. Yaoyao’s Elemental Burst throws three copies of Yuegui onto the field, drowning it in White Jade Radishes.

If you get Yaoyao’s Constellation 4, you can easily play her as a healer-enabler-hybrid, because C4 will allow her to get up to 150 Elemental Mastery based on her HP.

Best Yaoyao weapons – Genshin Impact

For a healing-focused build, you should opt for something that provides you with additional HP. Black Tassel is a fantastic free option for this, whereas Staff of Homa is something a bit more exclusive – so you probably won’t want to use it on a 4-star character.

Here are the best weapons for Yaoyao as a healer in Genshin Impact:

Black Tassel (3-star polearm)

(3-star polearm) Staff of Home (5-star polearm)

For a reaction-focused build, you should choose a polearm with Elemental Mastery as its main stat. Moonpiercer is perfect for this, as it’s a craftable weapon and has a passive effect that can boost the Attack stat of one team member.

Here are the best weapons for Yaoyao as a reaction-enabler in Genshin Impact:

Moonpiercer (4-star polearm)

(4-star polearm) Kitain Cross Spear (4-star polearm)

(4-star polearm) Dragon’s Bane (4-star polearm)

Yaoyao is the first Dendro healer to be added to Genshin Impact. HoYoverse

Best Yaoyao artifacts – Genshin Impact

You also have two routes to choose from when it comes to artifact sets for Yaoyao. For a healing build, you’re best set with Tenacity of the Millelith, which increases HP by 20% and grants other team members a buff to Attack and Shield Strength after hitting an enemy with an Elemental Skill – this will boost your healing and provide support to the team.

Flower : HP (main stat), HP %, Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge, HP (secondary stats)

: HP (main stat), HP %, Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge, HP (secondary stats) Plume : Attack (main stat), HP %, Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge, HP (secondary stats)

: Attack (main stat), HP %, Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge, HP (secondary stats) Sands : HP % (main stat), Energy Recharge, Attack %, Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate (secondary stats)

: HP % (main stat), Energy Recharge, Attack %, Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate (secondary stats) Goblet : HP % (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Attack %, Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate (secondary stats)

: HP % (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Attack %, Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate (secondary stats) Circlet: Healing Bonus % (main stat), HP %, Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge, HP (secondary stats)

A reaction-focused build for Yaoyao should include Deepwood Memories, as this provides more Elemental Mastery and reduces enemies’ Dendro resistance, which further boosts the effect of your Dendro attacks. If you want to run Yaoyao as a support for Nilou, we recommend Flower of Paradise Lost instead, as this set specifically buffs Bloom reactions.

Flower : HP (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge, HP %, HP (secondary stats)

: HP (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge, HP %, HP (secondary stats) Plume : Attack (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge, HP %, HP (secondary stats)

: Attack (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge, HP %, HP (secondary stats) Sands : Elemental Mastery (main stat), Energy Recharge, HP %, Attack %, HP (secondary stats)

: Elemental Mastery (main stat), Energy Recharge, HP %, Attack %, HP (secondary stats) Goblet : Dendro Damage % (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge, HP %, Attack % (secondary stats)

: Dendro Damage % (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge, HP %, Attack % (secondary stats) Circlet: Elemental Mastery (main stat), Energy Recharge, HP %, Attack %, HP (secondary stats)

Best Yaoyao teams – Genshin Impact

Yaoyao is quite flexible when it comes to her teammates, since she’s usable in different roles. As a Dendro healer, she’s also a new option for Nilou teams.

Nilou (Main DPS), Xingqiu (Sub DPS), Nahida (Support), Yaoyao (Support)

You’d usually prefer to play Kokomi instead of Xingqiu in a Nilou team for the better healing, but with Yaoyao now available to heal as well as provide off-field Dendro support and Dendro Resonance, Xingqiu is suddenly a much more feasible option. He can provide a bit more damage than Kokomi, making the composition more powerful.

Cyno (Main DPS), Fischl (Sub DPS), Nahida (Support), Yaoyao (Support)

Compositions without Nilou can also employ Yaoyao with great effect, because she opens up more opportunities to create the Dendro Resonance. In this example, Yaoyao and Nahida are once again the providers of Dendro off-field effects and the resonance. Fischl is the team’s battery, creating the Electro Resonance with Cyno, which helps recharge everyone’s abilities quicker. Cyno is very dependent on triggering reactions, so he’s a great partner for Yaoyao.

Best characters to team up with Yaoyao Nilou Role: Main DPS Nilou's Bloom reactions work in a special way, which makes them more dangerous to use. However, the addition of Yaoyao open up new team compositions for Sumeru's greatest dancer. 1 / 10

Other Main DPS characters working well with Yaoyao are Keqing, Kamisato Ayato, and Tighnari, while Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, Xiangling, or Collei are great Sub DPS characters that fit well with these options.

Yaoyao ascension materials – Genshin Impact

You’ll want to get Yaoyao to level 90 as quickly as possible if you intend to use her on your next Abyss run, so here’s all the material you need to farm for that:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x1

x1 Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9

x9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk x9

x9 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6

x6 Slime Condensate x18

x18 Slime Secretions x30

x30 Slime Concentrate x36

x36 Jueyun Chili x168

x168 Quelled Creeper x46

x46 Mora x2,092,530

Emeralds drop from bosses in Sumeru such as the Dendro Hypostasis and the Jadeplume Terrorshroom. However, you’ll need to farm the Dendro Hypostasis anyways to get Quelled Creepers, so it’s best to stick to that. You should have tons of Slime materials laying around from defeating those mobs. Jueyun Chili grows all over Liyue, but you can also buy some at Wanmin Restaurant in Liyue Harbor and grow them in your Tea Pot Realm.

Slime Condensate x16

x16 Slime Secretions x66

x66 Slime Concentrate x93

x93 Teachings of Diligence x9

x9 Guide to Diligence x63

x63 Philosophies of Diligence x114

x114 Daka’s Bell x18

x18 Crown of Insight x3

x3 Mora x4,957,500

For Slime materials, kill more slimes. No problem, right? Scrolls of Diligence can be farmed in the Taishan Mansion domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, while Daka’s Bell is a boss drop from the Shouki No Kami boss fight in Sumeru. Crowns of Insight are a frequent reward in timed events, so be sure to always grab them when they’re available. You can also get them by leveling up the trees in Dragonspine, Inazuma, and Sumeru, or the Lumenstone in the Chasm.