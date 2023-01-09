FIFA 23’s Team of the Year nominees are out and these are the top 20

Who deserves to be in FIFA 23's Team of the Year? You decide!

FIFA 23’s Team of the Year nominees are out, representing the cream of the crop in the world of soccer. Team of the Year, more commonly known as TOTY, is one of the most popular promos in the FIFA Ultimate Team mode, better known as FUT, as it contains some of the strongest FUT cards in the current FIFA title’s lifecycle.

TOTY acknowledges the best soccer players of the previous year by releasing special cards that give them considerable stat boosts. One part of the promo’s popularity stems from the fact that gamers are allowed to vote for their favorite players, meaning that they have a say on who gets to be part of the squad.

Getting their voice heard is one thing, the other great advantage of TOTY is its sheer value: Whatever cards you may pack from this promo, it’s pretty much guaranteed to be one of the strongest assets you’ll have on your team.

FIFA 23 TOTY nominees: top 20

Karim Benzema (91 OVR) Kevin De Bruyne (91 OVR) Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR) Kylian Mbappé (91 OVR) Lionel Messi (91 OVR) Thibaut Courtois (90 OVR) Mohamed Salah (90 OVR) Virgil van Dijk (90 OVR) Neymar Jr. (89 OVR) Harry Kane (89 OVR) Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR) Sadio Mané (89 OVR) Alisson (89 OVR) Ederson (89 OVR) Heung Min Son (89 OVR) Casimiro (89 OVR) Marquinhos (88 OVR) Bernardo Silva (88 OVR) João Cancelo (88 OVR) Rúben Dias (88 OVR)

All 100 FIFA 23 TOTY nominees. EA

You can vote for your personal Team of the Year over on EA’s official website starting on January 10, 2023. If soccer is not your thing, check out the best sports games for something that’s more to your liking.