How to vote for FIFA 23’s Team of the Year

The nominees for FIFA 23’s Team of the Year, also known as TOTY, have been revealed by EA with some notable snubs including Cristiano Ronaldo.

TOTY is one of the most popular FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) promos of each FIFA game’s cycle, releasing cards with the best soccer players of the previous year.

As is tradition, you can choose your personal Team of the Year and vote for the ultimate squad’s final composition. Here’s how to vote for FIFA 23’s TOTY.

When does the FIFA 23 TOTY vote start?

While the nominees have been announced on January 9, 2023, the TOTY vote in FIFA 23 will begin on January 10, 2023, at 4:55pm CET / 10:55am ET / 7:55am PT.

The polls will be open for a full week, closing on January 17, 2023, at 8:59am CET / 2:59am ET January 16, 2023, 11:59pm PT.

FIFA 23’s Team of the Year will be announced on January 19, 2023, before becoming available in FUT packs one day later.

How to vote for FIFA 23 TOTY

Voting for FIFA 23’s TOTY is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is is navigate to the official EA website and follow these steps:

Choose your favorites from the list of nominees. Drag your favorites into the starting formation on the pitch. Click the “Submit” button to cast your votes once you’re happy with your TOTY.

Simple, right? After you’re done voting, you should save up as many FUT Coins as possible and get to work on collecting reward packs, so you’ll have as many chances as possible to pack those valuable TOTY cards once they’ve arrived in the packs.

TOTY is always a great time to play one of the best sports games, since the entire community comes together to vote, predict, prepare, and simply await the squad's release.