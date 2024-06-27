Video Games

These are the top EA Sports College Football 25 rankings

For offense, anyway

Josh Broadwell

EA released the first round of EA Sports College Football 25 rankings ahead of the sports game’s July 2024 launch, and the results are pretty much what you’d expect. EA Sports said they arrived at these rankings after examining “hundreds of thousands of data points,” which include “all 134 rosters, thousands of players, years worth of game film, and mountains of stats.” 

Bear in mind these are only the offense rankings. EA Sports hasn’t made the defense rankings public yet, and even these will likely change once a new season gets underway.

Anyway, Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State, and Alabama lead the charge for now, with Kansas and Arizona roughly in the middle, and Virginia Tech and USC bringing up the rear of the top 25. Those not listed are still in College Football 25, of course, but they don’t have quite as much to offer as the best of the best.

  1. Georgia - 94 OVR
  2. Oregon - 94 OVR
  3. Alabama - 91 OVR
  4. Texas - 91 OVR
  5. Ohio State - 89 OVR
  6. LSU - 89 OVR
  7. Miami - 89 OVR
  8. Colorado - 89 OVR
  9. Missouri - 89 OVR
  10. Clemson - 87 OVR
  11. Utah - 87 OVR
  12. Penn State - 87 OVR
  13. Ole Miss - 87 OVR
  14. Kansas - 87 OVR
  15. Arizona - 87 OVR
  16. NC State - 87 OVR
  17. Notre Dame - 85 OVR
  18. Texas A&M - 85 OVR
  19. Memphis - 85 OVR
  20. SMU - 85 OVR
  21. UCF - 85 OVR
  22. Florida State - 83 OVR
  23. Oklahoma - 83 OVR
  24. Virginia Tech - 83 OVR
  25. USC - 83 OVR

EA Sports also published a list of the top 25 toughest stadiums to play in. That might sound a bit unnecessary, but there’s logic behind the idea: College Football 25’s Homefield Advantage systems. These systems include several variables that affect visiting teams, such as incorrect art, funky lines making plays hard to figure out, screen shakes, and audio changes meant to simulate what it’s like playing under the pressure of being “the outsider.”

All of that, along with historical win percentages, team prestige, and home game attendance, went into deciding the top 25 toughest places to play.

  1. Kyle Field - Texas A&M
  2. Bryant-Denny Stadium - Alabama
  3. Tiger Stadium - LSU
  4. Ohio Stadium - Ohio State
  5. Sanford Stadium - Georgia
  6. Beaver Stadium - Penn State
  7. Camp Randall Stadium - Wisconsin
  8. Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Oklahoma
  9. Doak S. Campbell Stadium - Florida State
  10. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - Florida
  11. Autzen Stadium - Oregon
  12. Memorial Stadium - Clemson
  13. Neyland Stadium - Tennessee
  14. Jordan-Hare Stadium - Auburn
  15. Williams-Brice Stadium - South Carolina
  16. Michigan Stadium - Michigan
  17. Lane Stadium - Virginia Tech
  18. Rice-Eccles Stadium - Utah
  19. Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium - Texas
  20. Kinnick Stadium - Iowa
  21. Notre Dame Stadium - Notre Dame
  22. Spartan Stadium - Michigan State
  23. Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium - Arkansas
  24. Albertsons Stadium - Boise State
  25. Davis Wade Stadium - Mississippi State

EA Sports College Football 25 launches for PC and console on July 19, 2024.

