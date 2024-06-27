These are the top EA Sports College Football 25 rankings
EA released the first round of EA Sports College Football 25 rankings ahead of the sports game’s July 2024 launch, and the results are pretty much what you’d expect. EA Sports said they arrived at these rankings after examining “hundreds of thousands of data points,” which include “all 134 rosters, thousands of players, years worth of game film, and mountains of stats.”
Bear in mind these are only the offense rankings. EA Sports hasn’t made the defense rankings public yet, and even these will likely change once a new season gets underway.
Anyway, Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State, and Alabama lead the charge for now, with Kansas and Arizona roughly in the middle, and Virginia Tech and USC bringing up the rear of the top 25. Those not listed are still in College Football 25, of course, but they don’t have quite as much to offer as the best of the best.
- Georgia - 94 OVR
- Oregon - 94 OVR
- Alabama - 91 OVR
- Texas - 91 OVR
- Ohio State - 89 OVR
- LSU - 89 OVR
- Miami - 89 OVR
- Colorado - 89 OVR
- Missouri - 89 OVR
- Clemson - 87 OVR
- Utah - 87 OVR
- Penn State - 87 OVR
- Ole Miss - 87 OVR
- Kansas - 87 OVR
- Arizona - 87 OVR
- NC State - 87 OVR
- Notre Dame - 85 OVR
- Texas A&M - 85 OVR
- Memphis - 85 OVR
- SMU - 85 OVR
- UCF - 85 OVR
- Florida State - 83 OVR
- Oklahoma - 83 OVR
- Virginia Tech - 83 OVR
- USC - 83 OVR
EA Sports also published a list of the top 25 toughest stadiums to play in. That might sound a bit unnecessary, but there’s logic behind the idea: College Football 25’s Homefield Advantage systems. These systems include several variables that affect visiting teams, such as incorrect art, funky lines making plays hard to figure out, screen shakes, and audio changes meant to simulate what it’s like playing under the pressure of being “the outsider.”
All of that, along with historical win percentages, team prestige, and home game attendance, went into deciding the top 25 toughest places to play.
- Kyle Field - Texas A&M
- Bryant-Denny Stadium - Alabama
- Tiger Stadium - LSU
- Ohio Stadium - Ohio State
- Sanford Stadium - Georgia
- Beaver Stadium - Penn State
- Camp Randall Stadium - Wisconsin
- Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Oklahoma
- Doak S. Campbell Stadium - Florida State
- Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - Florida
- Autzen Stadium - Oregon
- Memorial Stadium - Clemson
- Neyland Stadium - Tennessee
- Jordan-Hare Stadium - Auburn
- Williams-Brice Stadium - South Carolina
- Michigan Stadium - Michigan
- Lane Stadium - Virginia Tech
- Rice-Eccles Stadium - Utah
- Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium - Texas
- Kinnick Stadium - Iowa
- Notre Dame Stadium - Notre Dame
- Spartan Stadium - Michigan State
- Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium - Arkansas
- Albertsons Stadium - Boise State
- Davis Wade Stadium - Mississippi State
EA Sports College Football 25 launches for PC and console on July 19, 2024.