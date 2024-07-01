FFXIV: Housing lottery schedule (July 2024)
Dawntrail is here, and with it comes another FFXIV housing lottery schedule and a chance to maybe, hopefully get a house in Square Enix’s MMO game. The housing lottery runs all through July 2024, with four entry periods – one each week – but putting a bid on your fantasy dream home is more complicated than just walking up and plonking down the gil.
FFXIV housing lottery requirements
The housing lottery is kind of what it sounds like. You place a bid on an empty lot – no swiping land out from under someone else’s feet – and there’s a chance you might win it. However, you have to meet a few requirements before you can even place a bid on a lot.
You need to:
- Be level 50 or higher in a Magic or War job
- Be Second Lieutenant or higher in your Grand Company
- If you’re purchasing a house for your Free Company, your company needs to be at least FC level six
Hitting level 50 is the easy part, since you’ll naturally do that by playing through the main scenario. Reaching Second Lieutenant takes a bit of grinding to get enough company seals. Completing FATEs and earning a high ranking earns you quite a few, though you’ll also earn seals by finishing dungeons and completing company leves and quests.
FFXIV housing lottery schedule (July 2024)
FFXIV’s housing lottery runs on a cycle with five days where you can enter a bid for a plot and four days where the game randomly picks a winning bidder. There’s some overlap with each period, since the first result day starts after the server reset time on the last entry day, so it’s best to get your bid in as early as you can, if possible.
The first Dawntrail housing lottery began on June 29, 2024, and the initial entry period runs through July 4, 2024. That results period runs until server reset on July 8, 2024.
The rest of the schedule looks like this:
- July 8 - July 13: Entry period
- July 13 - July 17: Results period
- July 17 - July 22: Entry period
- July 22 - July 26: Results period
- July 26 - July 31: Entry period
- July 31 - Aug 4: Results period
There's no word yet on when Square Enix is adding a new housing area, so your choices are still the five existing residential zones. If you're new to the housing system, check out our explainer for how the housing lottery works to get up to speed quickly.
If you're just getting started in Square Enix's online RPG, head over to our FFXIV beginner's guide for some tips and make sure to get your mount as soon as you can.