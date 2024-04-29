Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes: Excellect Lacquer location
To push your HQ to the next level in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, you need to pick up some rare resources from various locations around the world. One that is particularly troublesome is Excellent Lacquer, which is needed to upgrade your HQ to Level 3. It’s a rare resource, so we’ll explain where to find it in the world so you can grow your home even further.
Where to find Excellent Lacquer resource spots
One way to get Excellent Lacquer is through simple resource grinding, as monsters in two different locations have a chance to drop it.
The first is in the third section of the Dappled Forest. The guards back here will only let you through after you’ve progressed far enough in the story. Back there, the glowing wood harvesting points have a chance to give you Excellent Lacquer, so it’s worth the wait. Alternatively, you can try the Eldroad, which is another location that requires story progression. Like the Dappled Forest, you can get the Lacquer at glowing spots.
How to get Excellent Lacquer through missions
Once you’ve upgraded your HQ to Level 2, you will be able to build the Mission Guild in your HQ by progressing down the upgrade path containing the Pasturage. There you can send heroes not in your party away on missions, and after roughly 30 minutes of real-time, they will return with resources and rewards.
There is one mission where completion will guarantee getting at least one Excellent Lacquer, meaning if you’re willing to wait, you’ll have enough to upgrade the HQ to no more than two hours.