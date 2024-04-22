Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes FAQ: everything you need to know
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a fresh JRPG that enjoyed great success on Kickstarter in 2020 and is finally here for the world to see. Its retro stylings and huge number of playable characters make it an easy draw for many JRPG fans, and may even be a good onboarding point for newcomers to the genre.
Still, if there are any important details you need to know before you play, we’ll cover that in our Hundred Heroes FAQ.
What platforms is Eiyuden Chronicle available for?
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available on PC, Xbox, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.
Which platform should you play Eiyuden Chronicle on?
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes runs differently on different platforms. The PC version runs the best, but the Xbox and PS5 versions run the game quite well too. However, we recommend you avoid the Nintendo Switch version, as it has significant bugs and performance issues.
Is Eiyuden Chronicle on Xbox Game Pass?
Yes, you can download Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes on Xbox Game Pass right now.
Is Eiyuden Chronicle on PS+?
No, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is not on PS+, however, PS+ subscribers can get a 10% discount on the game.
Can you play Eiyuden Chronicle on Steam Deck?
Yes, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is fully playable on Steam Deck, and runs very well.
How long to beat Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes?
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes’ main campaign is estimated to take between 40 to 60 hours to complete, depending on how much side content you do.
Does Eiyuden Chronicle have a multiplayer mode?
No, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is an entirely single-player game.
Is Eiyuden Chronicle connected to Suikoden?
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is directed and produced by Yoshitaka Murayama, the same person who created the Suikoden series. Eiyuden is seen as a spiritual successor to Suikoden, but the games’ worlds and stories are not connected.
How is Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising connected to Hundred Heroes?
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a prequel game to Hundred Heroes. Rising features several playable characters that appear in Hundred Heroes, although the combat and gameplay systems are entirely different.
How many playable characters are there in Eiyuden Chronicle?
There are 120 recruitable characters in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Most of these are also available as playable party members, although some are recruited solely as functional NPCs like shopkeepers.