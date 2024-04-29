Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes: Reyna recruitment guide
When you encounter a character out in the wild in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, you can be sure you’ll need to do them some sort of favor before they join your team. There are a few like Reyna, who demand you defeat them in a battle first, but she is especially tough as not only is she is incredibly tanky, but you have to beat her within a turn limit.
We’ll explain where to find Reyna, how to defeat her in battle, and how to recruit her to your cause.
Reyna location in Eiyuden Chronicle
Reyna is found in the village of Dabavin, and they’re pretty hard to miss, clad in black and red armor. You’ll access this area after clearing the Shandar Ridge as part of the main story.
How to recruit Reyna in Eiyuden Chronicle
To recruit Reyna, you need to deal 1,500 damage to her in three rounds on normal difficulty, on hard she has more HP. This means with six party members, you have 18 actions to deal the required amount of damage, which is surprisingly difficult given how heavy Reyna’s defenses are.
To defeat her, we recommend filling your front line with three hard-hitting melee characters, while your back line should have high-damage magic characters. Levelling up always helps, but with the right combination, you should be able to defeat her with characters in the low-to-mid 40s.
There is a good selection of melee characters to choose from. As your protagonist, Nowa is a must, as his unique skills are very strong. Lian is also highly recommended, as she has an attack that bypasses armor, as well as a high critical hit chance. As for the final slot, it depends on who you’ve built up, but characters like Iugo, Hakugin, and Mio are all good options. Mio in particular has a chance to really help out, as her unique skill – aside from being high-damage – has a very small chance to one-shot Reyna.
As for magic characters, simply look through your list and see who has the highest magic stats. Carrie, Mellor, and Marisa are all good options. If you can, give them a powerful rune like the Rune of Inferno or Abyss, which will give them some super high-damage spells. If you’ve progressed a little further in the story (to the point where your HQ is Level 3), Isha and Momo are also excellent choices.
Also, having Douglas as your support character is a good idea, as he has a chance to give your entire party a physical attack buff at the start of your turn.
As for tactics in the battle, it’s quite simple: attack as hard as you can with every character every turn. Spending one turn lowering Reyna’s physical defense is worth it, but aside from that, just go all-out on your attacks. If you’re not quite getting there, then try also bringing some meals that boost physical or magical attack – depending on who your biggest hitters are.