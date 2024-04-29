Video Games

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes: how to find a Sparklestone

How to get a Sparklestone to recruit Squash in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Ryan Woodrow

The Sparklestone can turn a bit of cash, but hold onto it
The Sparklestone can turn a bit of cash, but hold onto it / 505 Games

Squash is a vital ally to recruit in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Aside from being a cool bird man, he’s required to build the Accessory Shop at your HQ, where you can obtain some pretty powerful items for a price. He doesn’t come easy though, as you’ll need to find a rare accessory called a Sparklestone to recruit him.

We’ll explain where to find the Sparklestone and the easiest ways to get your hands on it.

Sparklestone location in Eiyuden Chronicle

Eiyuden Chronicle_ Hundred Heroes Phantombird
Phantombirds spawn very commonly in the Dappled Forest / 505 Games

Sparklestone is dropped by Phantombirds in Dappled Forest, specifically, the second area of Dapples Forest that unlocks after the Hishahn arc of the main story. Phantombirds are extremely common spawns in this area, although the Sparklestone isn’t a common drop.

If you’re willing to put the grind on for it to drop, then all it takes is time and a bit of patience. However, alternatively, you could progress the story further to the point where you can recruit CJ, as the dungeon associated with her questline contains the Super Luck Badge, which greatly boosts the drop rate of rare items.

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg