Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes: how to find a Sparklestone
Squash is a vital ally to recruit in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Aside from being a cool bird man, he’s required to build the Accessory Shop at your HQ, where you can obtain some pretty powerful items for a price. He doesn’t come easy though, as you’ll need to find a rare accessory called a Sparklestone to recruit him.
We’ll explain where to find the Sparklestone and the easiest ways to get your hands on it.
Sparklestone location in Eiyuden Chronicle
Sparklestone is dropped by Phantombirds in Dappled Forest, specifically, the second area of Dapples Forest that unlocks after the Hishahn arc of the main story. Phantombirds are extremely common spawns in this area, although the Sparklestone isn’t a common drop.
If you’re willing to put the grind on for it to drop, then all it takes is time and a bit of patience. However, alternatively, you could progress the story further to the point where you can recruit CJ, as the dungeon associated with her questline contains the Super Luck Badge, which greatly boosts the drop rate of rare items.