How to find the Charo’s Hidden Grave optional area in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Track down this hidden location in Elden Ring: SoTE for some nice rewards

Nestled between Gravesight Plain and the Cerulean Coast, Charo’s Hidden Grove is only accessible from one route across a thin path, making it easy to miss. In this guide, I’ll talk you through how to access the area, which is bountiful for players who like to poke around.  I didn't find it until very late on during my playthrough for our Elden Ring: SoTE review.

Before heading to Charo’s Hidden Grave, you need to have accessed Dragon’s Pit Terminus, the first Site of Grace onto the peak with optional dragon boss fights along the way. But instead of scaling the mountain, you need to head south after the Jagged Peak Dragon fight and toward the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion

Once there, climb the dragon carcass and move toward its rear foot, where you can hop over it and onto a ledge. From there you can drop down into a field of red flowers and onto the path to Charo’s Hidden Grave. 

It’s also worth remembering the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion because you can return here after fighting Bayle the Dread to get a new weapon as well as a powerful spell. 


For more help, head over to our Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree guides hub, where you'll find tips for taking down Furnace Golems and a complete guide for the Finger Ruins maps and associated quests.

