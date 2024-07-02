FFXIV Dawntrail aether current locations
If you want to get around Tural fast, you’ll need to find and activate FFXIV Dawntrail aether currents so you can fly in the MMO game’s new expansion. Unlocking Dawntrail aether currents follows the same basic process that Square Enix has used since Heavensward. Each location has several currents, most of which you need to attune to like with Aetheryte crystals and some that are locked behind quests.
Our FFXIV Dawntrail aether current location guide points out each Tural zone’s aether currents and where to look for them. We've numbered them in the order we found them, but you can attune to the currents in whatever order you want. Currents associated with quests are marked with blue X signs, though you can also see them on your map as quest markers with plus signs. We'll update in the coming days as we track down aether currents in Tural's other zones.
If you set foot in Tural before unlocking Dawntrail's new jobs, make sure to re-visit Eorzea to unlock the Viper class and the Pictomancer class at some point.
FFXIV Dawntrail: Urqopacha aether current locations
The currents in Urqopacha are split between the region's northern and southern halves, and as is usually the case, most of the quest givers are near the zone's Aetheryte Plazas.
1: On a steep hill north of Wachunpelo (x:29.7 y:7.8)
2: On a rock formation overlooking Icuvlo's Inn (x:28.7 y:16.7)
3: On a cliff overlooking a farm (x:20.6 y:10.2
4: On a rock (x:17.4 y:17.5)
5: On a hillside overlooking Miplu's Garden (x12.2, y11.5
6: On a hill north of Worlar's Echo (x29.4, y26.8)
7: On a cliff near a ruined tower (x28.7, y21.2)
8: Near Chirwagur Lake (x22.7, y36.4)
9: Near a graveyard overlooking the map's northern half (x17.3, y20.3)
10: On a rock overlooking a large body of water (x5.2, y23.4)
FFXIV Dawntrail: Kozama'uka aether current locations
Kozama'uka's aether currents are also divided to where you can't access them all on your first visit.
1: Behind the staircase leading up to the Hanu test flight range (x8.8, y11.7)
2: Near a tree and some plants (x27.4, y7.8)
3: In a cave (x9.4, y17.8)
4: On a small, grassy rise near several plants (x31.6, y14.6)
5: At the end of a dock (x39.9, y13.3)
6: Under a tree on a hill with purple flowers growing (x22.4, y27.2)
7: On a small island in the marsh (x24.1, y31.7)
8: On a cliff facing several waterfalls (x31.6, y38.3)
9: On a small rock in some water at the Shoals of No Return (x15.5, y35.3)
10: In a cave near Earthenshire (x6.4, y24.0)
We'll update in the coming days with Tural's other regions and Solution 9's aether currents. Meanwhile, brush up on your housing lottery knowledge ahead of the next bidding period, and don't forget to grab your free Fantasia if you haven't already.