How to unlock FFXIV Dawntrail hunts
If you want to hit level 100 a bit faster, then unlocking FFXIV Dawntrail hunts should be on your early list of priorities in the MMO game. Solo hunts are a solid and reliable way to get experience outside running dungeons, and you can even get some decent rewards for your trouble – and some extra gil to sink in the FFXIV housing lottery.
This guide explains how to unlock FFXIV Dawntrail hunts and what rewards you can expect for trading your Sacks of Nuts in Tural.
If you’re just getting started on your Turali journey and want a makeover, don’t forget to unlock facewear and get your free Fantasia.
FFXIV: How to unlock Dawntrail hunts
The first tier of Dawntrail hunts unlocks after you complete a level 90 side quest, but that quest only pops after you’ve progressed a little in Dawntrail’s main scenario quests. After you complete The Rite of Succession, head to the eastern part of Morrow's Measure in Tuliyollal and speak with the Wing of Protection Scout to pick up “A New Dawn, A New Hunt.”
It’s a pretty basic quest that just tasks you with speaking to the Hrothgar at Tuliyollal’s hunt board.
Note that you must have completed the level 60 quest Elite and Dangerous in Ishgard to unlock hunts. If you skipped the main scenario to start Dawntrail, you'll have to spend some time reaching Second Lieutenant rank in your Grand Company, then complete the hunt side quests in your company's home city, then in Ishgard.
The Ishgard hunt chain runs from level 53 through 60 and includes four quests, ending with Elite Mark. If you haven't completed this set of quests, the Dawntrail hunt quest won't appear, even as a locked quest icon.
How to start Dawntrail hunts
Once the initial quest is over, you can access the beginner hunt tier by picking up hunt bills at at Tuliyollal’s hunt board, which is just up the stairs from the docks near the Bayside Marketplace aetheryte crystal. Beginner quests reset each day, and you’re free to pick up whichever one takes your fancy.
Like in previous expansions, hunts are optional and skippable, but they’re a solid way to get extra XP – perfect if you’re trying to level Pictomancer or Viper.
The quests to unlock intermediate and advanced Dawntrail hunts become available at level 95, and 99, respectively.
FFXIV Dawntrail hunt vendor and rewards
Completing hunts earns you Sacks of Nuts, as always, and you can spend them at Tuliyollal’s hunt vendor, Ryubool Ja. Ryubool Ja set up shop right next to the hunt board, so that's convenient.
The selection is a mix of minions, miscellaneous items, and advanced materia.
- Bluecoat Cat minion (800)
- Blade’s Exaltation orchestration roll (300)
- Savage Aim materia XI (150)
- Savage Aim materia XII (400)
- Savage Might materia XI (150)
- Savage Might materia XII (400)
- Heaven’s Eye materia XI (150)
- Heaven’s Eye materia XII (400)
- Quickarm materia XI (150)
- Quickarm materia XII (400)
- Quicktongue materia XI (150)
- Quicktongue materia XII (400)
- Battledance materia XI (150)
- Battledance materia XII (400)
- Piety materia XI (150)
- Piety materia XII (400)
While you're out exploring, make sure to attune to Dawntrail's aether currents to unlock flying in Tural.