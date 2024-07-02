FFXIV: How to get free Fantasia
Dawntrail adds a quest to get some free FFXIV Fantasia, so if you’re keen on testing some character changes with the MMO game’s new graphics, you can do it for no cost. The process is quick and follows a similar trajectory as some of FFXIV’s event quests – talk to a guy, do a short thing, and boom, you're done.
This guide explains how to get FFXIV's free Fantasia bottle and what to do with it once it's safely in your pockets.
FFXIV free Fantasia quest
The Fantasia quest is called Bottled Fantasy, and you’ll find the quest giver at the northern end of the Sapphrie Exchange in Ul’Dah’s Steps of Thal area. It’s a level one quest, so you can pick it up even if you literally just started the game, though at that early point, you’d probably be better off just making a new character.
Anyhow, speak with the Medicine Merchant, and agree to take on his totally-not-dodgy delivery request. His client is near Ruby Road in the Steps of Nald district. The fastest way there is teleporting back to the Aetheryte Plaza and hoofing it to Ruby Road. Hand over the potion, and go back to the Sapphire Exchange to give the merchant his gil. You’ll get your Fantasia after a short cutscene plays.
The quest is available for any character on your account, so you can get the free Fantasia for all your Warriors of Light.
Other ways to get Fantasia in FFXIV
The only other way to get a free Phial of Fantasia is by completing A Realm Reborn’s final main scenario quest. After the Ultimate Weapon quest wraps, you’ll get a mount summon for the Magitech Armor you use in the final dungeon and a Phial of Fantasia.
Additional Fantasia bottles cost real-world money. You can buy them on MogStation for:
- $10 apiece
- $28 for three
- $45 for five
They’ll occasionally go on sale as well.
FFXIV: How to use Fantasia
Your Phial of Fantasia lives in your inventory, and you can use it like you would any consumable. As of FFXIV 7.0’s release, you have 60 minutes from the time you edit your character after using the Fantasia to review changes, play the game, and see how they look in FFXIV’s new graphics and improved lighting. If you don’t like what you see, you can undo the changes and start again.
Using it from your inventory consumes the Fantasia, but it doesn’t start the editing process or the revert timer. The next step is removing all equipment – including facewear items, if you’re wearing any – and logging out. You can’t remove your weapon, so don’t worry about that. When you log in again, right-click the character who used the Fantasia, and choose “Re-edit Character.” Make whatever changes you want, and you’re good to go.
