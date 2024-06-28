FFXIV: How to unlock Pictomancer
How to unlock Pictomancer in FFXIV Dawntrail is something you can do even before you set foot on the boat to Tural in the MMO game. In keeping with Square Enix’s philosophy since Stormblood, both the new Dawntrail jobs have their starting quest in one of Eorzea’s three major city-states, though you still have to complete a hefty list of requirements before you can start.
This FFXIV guide explains how to unlock Pictomancer and where you need to be to do it.
FFXIV Pictomancer job location
The Pictomancer job starts in Old Gridania. Travel back there, and then use the aethernet to zip over to the area just outside the Conjurer’s Guild. Speak with the Cheerless Hearer to get the lowdown on a Moogle pestering everyone with what sounds like a dodgy sales pitch. Head back to Gridania’s Aetheryte Plaza, and walk a little to the west. Interact with the sparkly area on the ground to “survey” it, and a cutscene plays introducing you to the Moogle in question.
You’ll end up at the Carline Canopy for a job interview, though you’re free to pick whatever answer you want without consequence, and then at the end, the Moogle gives you the Pictomancer Soul Crystal, a weapon, and a coffer set with the Pictomancer’s level 80 gear. The next quest is another level 80 quest, so you’re free to take it on immediately if you want.
As usual, the expansion’s new classes start 10 levels behind the main scenario quest’s starting level, so plan on setting some time aside to run through duties or grind FATES if you want to play Pictomancer through Dawntrail’s story.
Pictomancer is a level 80 Magic Ranged DPS job. There are no job prerequisites you have to meet, aside from reaching level 80 in either a magic or war class and owning Dawntrail. That’s any class that isn’t a crafting job, so basically, you can start it whenever you reach level 80. If you’re a new player, that’ll likely be around the time you start the Endwalker main scenario quests or sooner, if you’re grinding a lot, but if you’re finished with Endwalker, you can start as soon as you download the Dawntrail expansion.
Pictomancer (and Viper, for that matter) won't be available if you don't own Dawntrail.
The level 80, the class gear you start with should keep you in good shape for a little while, though make sure you run some dungeons and build a stack of Tomestones to purchase higher-level equipment with. Like other magic DPS jobs, Pictomancer uses Casting gear, and intelligence, spell speed, and direct hit are all good stats to aim for.
If you're brand-new to FFXIV, check out our beginner's guide for some helpful tips and make sure to pick up your FFXIV mount to make getting around a lot faster.