FFXIV: How to get around MogStation 401 error
FFXIV Dawntrail is here, and that means it’s time to hit the beach in the MMO game – assuming you’re not getting slapped with the MogStation 401 error. MogStation is challenging at the best of times, but it looks like the payment issue error code that’s popped up infrequently for the past few years is sticking around for Dawntrail. It’s annoying, but there is one way around it that seems to be a universal solution.
This guide explains how to fix the MogStation 401 error so you can get going in Dawntrail or whatever other part of FFXIV you’re trying to spend money on.
FFXIV: How to fix MogStation 401 error
The MogStation 401 error is pretty vague and doesn't actually tell you what the problem is. That's assuming you get the error message at all. As of Dawntrail's early access release date, trying to complete a MogStation transaction using a Visa card throws up the message that "this card is unavailable." Using a MasterCard or something else is what, in my experience and that of other MogStation victims, gives you the 401 error.
The same thing happens if you try to buy time cards, Crysta, or generally just make any transaction on MogStation.
A quick browse on Reddit and the Square Enix forums shows that the suggestions Square Enix support offers often make little difference. You can try clearing your cache, using a different payment method if one is available, or logging in from a different device, but there's a pretty high chance these won't do you any good.
If so, the one solution that worked for me and that I've seen others say works without fail for them is to use the Amazon Pay option. Selecting that takes you to an Amazon log-in page, where you can enter your Amazon credentials, and then it asks you to select a payment from your Amazon wallet.
You can use this method even if you only create an Amazon account for this purpose, and since creating an account is free, there's not really a reason not to.
