Flock: All creature locations
Flock is all about finding, cataloguing and charming creatures, but that’s not always as easy as it sounds. There are 60 different creatures in total – 61 if you include sheep – and some of these creatures are incredibly rare, or require environmental puzzle-solving if you want to find them. If you are looking for the last few creatures to fill out your Creature Guide, then find all of their locations below.
Flock – All Cosmet locations
Cosmets are easy to spot and identify, thanks to their pointy noses and boomerang-shaped bodies. Here’s where you can find each one.
Pink-Nosed Cosmet
This is one of the first creatures you can find once you leave the starting area. You can find them in the colorful reeds near where Bernard is sitting on the bridge.
Blue-Tailed Cosmet
This one is a little rarer, but can be found in the same location as the Pink-Nosed Cosmet.
Greater Spotted Cosmet
On the opposite side of the bridge to Bernard, you can find the Greater Spotted Cosmet among the reeds here. It’s a bit rarer than the other Cosmets, but it shouldn’t take too long to show up.
Yellow-Tipped Cosmet
This is one of the creatures you need to identify in order to leave the starting area. You can find it on the south side of the village.
Emperor Cosmet
You need to have the Cosmet Whistle – you can find its location in our all Whistle locations guide – before the Emperor Cosmet shows up. There is only one, but it can be found in the colorful reeds where the other Cosmets are found.
Flock – All Bewl locations
Bewls are easy to identify as they are little beans with faces. Unlike Cosmets they can be found all over the map. Here’s the locations for each type.
Basking Bewl
These are the most common creatures in the whole game, but you’ll find the first ones lounging in a group north of the starting village. They can be found all over the map, so it’s hard to miss them.
Belted Bewl
These hang out in the Wetlands. You can often find them hanging off trees and you’ll be able to identify them by their goose-like honks.
Collared Bewl
The only swimming Bewl, you can find these fairly often swimming in the swamp in the Wetlands.
Coppery Bewl
These are harder to find, as they are only available in the Moss Forest. Look under the large, flat mushrooms for small trees with two-tone leaves. Use the left trigger to investigate these and eventually one will be holding a Coppery Bewl.
Spotted Bewl
Spotted Bewls are fairly rare, but can be seen in groups circling tall mushrooms in the Moss Forest. We found them more commonly at the edges of the forest, but they can be anywhere within the area.
Burgling Bewl
You will identify the first one during the tutorial, but you can’t charm it until much later on. While you will find one every time you uncover a Meadow, there is no point in giving chase as it won’t let you charm it. The only Burgling Bewl you can actually charm is right near the end of the main story as you chase it for the Feedbag.
Flock – All Thrip locations
Thrips are usually only found at night, and can be identified by their glow. You can check the time of day by pressing the left bumper and looking in the top right corner. Here’s how to catch all of the Thrips.
Rosy Thrip
These are very common in the forest to the west of the starting area, The Water Towers. These only come out at night, so you may have to wait around.
Common Thrip
These can be found in the same area as the Rosy Thrips and also only come out at night.
Darting Thrip
Darting Thrips are the only Thrips that can be found during the day. They are very common in the Wetlands, but you will need to sneak up on them due to their fast movement.
Sinuous Thrip
These hang out with the Rosy and Common Thrips in the forest, but are far rarer. You can find them before you finish the main story, but the easiest way to get one is by using the feeders in the forest once you have the Feedbag.
Flock – All Skyfish locations
Despite there being an area called Skyfish Caverns, only one Skyfish can be found here. Here’s where you can find all of the Skyfish.
Painted Skyfish - Male
These are fairly rare, but you can find them roaming the open area between the Moss Forest and the Wetlands.
Painted Skyfish - Female
This is one of the more difficult creatures to find. You can only find one by first locating a Male Painted Skyfish. When you find it, don’t charm it. Instead follow it. It will speed up and slow down with you, so you don’t have to worry too much about losing it unless you accidentally try to charm it. It will eventually lead you to the Female Painted Skyfish.
Barbeled Skyfish
This is the one Skyfish that can be found in the Skyfish Caverns. You can find it rarely circling under the largest flat mushroom here. You can identify the right mushroom by the green glow underneath.
Gormless Skyfish
This one is also semi-rare. We found it occasionally in two locations. Either circling the concrete circles in the Wetlands or in the large bowl at the southwest of the map near where you find the Cinereous Rustics.
(Salty) Skyfish
We named this the Salty Skyfish, but you may choose another name for it in your game. To charm this one you need to bring all five colors of Crystal Sprug to the cave under the largest mushroom in Skyfish Caverns. Three of the five colors can be found in crystal ponds in the Wetlands, and two are in the ponds in Skyfish Caverns under the large mushrooms.
Flock – All Piper locations
Pipers can be identified by their long eel-like bodies, and with one exception, are pretty rare. Here’s where you can find each one.
Purple Piper
The only very common Piper, you can find Purple Pipers all over the Moss Forest.
Mossy Piper
You can very rarely find these in the Moss Forest, but the easiest way to find one is after the main game by putting food in the feeders there. If you do this, they are pretty common.
Sulphurous Piper
Sulphurous Pipers can be seen just by their heads poking out of cliff faces. They are most commonly found in the Valley, but need to be investigated first using the left trigger.
Banded Piper
This is a rare spawn in the open area above the Hill of Holes and The Pavillions. They aren’t attracted to feeders commonly, so you mostly just have to get lucky.
Vigilant Piper
These can be found poking their heads out of holes on the opposite side of the bridge to Bernard. They will hide as soon as they spot you, so you need to sneak up on them slowly from behind using the left trigger.
Bartlett’s Super Piper
Only one of these will spawn at a time but it is pretty easy to track down. Go to the Moss Forest and look for sparkling multicolored plasma-type balls floating around. Follow the trail of these and eventually they will lead you to the Super Piper.
Flock – All Rustic locations
Rustics are not too difficult to find but can be rather skittish, making them difficult to charm. Here’s where you can find them.
Bartlett’s Pale Rustic
These are a fairly rare spawn but can be found all over the Wetlands.
Slumbering Rustic
These are found all over the edges of the map sleeping inside the blue water fountains. If a fountain cup looks fuller, investigate it with the left trigger and be prepared to identify the newly-woken rustic.
Cinereous Rustic
These are very common zooming around the two domes at the southeast of the map. If they spot you they will hide though making them a little difficult to identify. Make sure you sneak up on them with the left trigger.
(Cryptic) Rustic
We called ours the Cryptic Rustic but you may give yours another name. To find this one you need to investigate the six patches of Strange Residue – which all can find in our all Strange Residue locations guide – and then Jane will give you the location.
Flock – All Winnow locations
Winnows are usually hidden with frilly bodies and need to be investigated before you can charm them. Here’s where you can find them.
Ground Winnow
These are hidden in groups of green leaves sprouting from the ground near The Pavillions. You need to identify them first using the left trigger.
Crested Winnow - Male
These are very common and can be found zooming around the Valley.
Crested Winnow - Female
To find this one you must first charm around 15 Male Crested Winnows and put them in your Flock. Then go to the bowl at the top of the hill in the top right corner of the map. Once all the Male Crested Winnows have entered the bowl the Female Crested Winnow will appear. If she doesn’t, collect more Males and bring them back. Your other Males will stay in the bowl, so you can bring more there as many times as you like.
Leaf Winnow
These are hidden in brown bushes in the forest to the west of The Water Towers. Investigate the bushes with the left trigger to collect them.
Dancing Winnow
These are found commonly in the water of the Wetlands but can move pretty quickly. The easiest way to charm one is to wait in the middle of one of the islands and catch it as it zooms past.
Flock – All Gleeb locations
Gleebs are one of the more common species, though a few of them will be hard to spot. Here’s where you can find all of the Gleebs.
Gallus Gleeb
These are very common to the west of The Water Towers and are easily spotted by their chicken-like call.
Moon Gleeb
Moon Gleebs only appear at night and can be found in trees at the north edge of the Moss Forest. When you spot one, they will make you chase them until they are tired before you can identify them.
Frogmouth Gleeb
These appear in a number of locations but the most common one is to the west of The Water Towers. They float quite high so you may have to wait for them to come down.
Morning Gleeb
These appear only in the morning, in the same area as the Frogmouth and Gallus Gleebs. This is another one you have to chase before you can catch it.
Warbling Gleeb
These can be found all over the map, hiding in tall grass. While they are easy to spot there, you still have to investigate them first using the left trigger. You will know if one is nearby due to its warbling cry.
Forest Gleeb
The Forest Gleeb only appears after you finish the main story. There is one feeder in the Moss Forest on the southeast side right at the edge, which will always spawn one when you fill it.
Flock – All Baffin locations
Baffins are curly friends that like to surprise you, and are commonly found in the Wetlands. Here’s how to find all of the Baffins.
Fluttering Baffin
There is a platform south of the forest and The Water Towers where all of the Fluttering Baffin hang out. They are very skittish so it’s best to sneak up on them.
Spung Baffin
These pop out of the mud around the Wetlands when you move quickly over them. You need to catch them as they fly before they dive back under.
Dappled Baffin
These behave in the same way as the Sprung Baffin, but are very easy to catch post-game. If you use the feeders around the Wetlands (particularly the one between the three circles) they almost always appear.
Frilled Baffin
These rarely appear in the Wetlands near the circles, but are very fast. You will need to chase it until it’s tired before you identify it.
Flock – All Drupe locations
Drupes can be found all over the map, but some of them are particularly rare. This is where you can find all of the Drupes.
Yellowlegs
While these are large, they are exceptionally rare. Only one seemingly spawns at a time and it can be anywhere in the Wetlands and the area around it. They come in pairs with a large and a small one, but you’ll have to be lucky to see it.
Bartlett’s Drupe
These are fairly common but can be a little hard to spot. You can see their fins poking out of the water in the ponds in the Valley.
Wandering Drupe
These are slightly uncommon around Sheltered Grove but shouldn’t take too long to find.
Puffing Drupe
While these are fairly rare you can spot them by their smoke trails. The spawn above The Pavillions or you can wait until you have the Feedbag to find them commonly at feeders in the area.
Balsamic Drupe
These hang out in groups of three, circling tall reeds near the bridge.
Flock – All Sprug locations
Sprugs are small round creatures with no wings, but that doesn’t mean they can’t fly. Here’s where you can find all of the Sprugs.
Blue Sprug
These can appear in a number of locations, but we found them most commonly in the forest near The Water Towers. You will see an eye blinking at you from inside a hollow log, which needs to be investigated with the left trigger before you can identify it.
Rainbow Sprug
These are a fairly rare spawn that you can find zooming around in packs. They appear just south of The Pavillions.
Sunset Sprug
As the name suggests, these only appear at sunset, so make sure you check the time before looking for one. You can find them hanging under trees near The Painted Bowls disguised as fruit. Before you identify them, you will need to investigate them using the left trigger.
Pied Sprug
These are hidden on the sides of decorated rocks near the Sheltered Grove. You can find them among paintings of Sprugs and can spot them by their blinking eyes. Like the Sunset Sprug they need to be investigated first.
Parasol Sprug
These are commonly found floating up and down in the Moss Forest, but you will need to wait for them to come down before identifying them.
Crystal Sprug
There are five different colors of Crystal Sprug and you’ll need one of each type. They appear in crystal pools. Three colors can be found in The Wetlands, and two under the large mushrooms in Skyfish Caverns.
Flock – All Burbot locations
Burbots are very flat and like to hide, making them hard to spot. Here’s where you can find all of the Burbots.
Common Burbot
Investigate the conspicuous mud piles around the Wetlands and look for eyes blinking back at you. They are fairly common, but the eyes can be difficult to spot.
Emerald Burbot
These appear commonly in the Moss Forest, floating around in small ponds.
Baritone Burbot
These are a very rare spawn found around The Wetlands. There are several heart-shaped rocks in the mud around here, and occasionally, you may spot one that’s slightly different in color. Investigate these to find the Baritone Burbot.
Dusty Burbot
This is another rare spawn, but you will occasionally see it floating around near the Painted Bowls before it goes into a pipe.