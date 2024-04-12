Fortnite x Avatar the Last Airbender event quests and rewards
It’s been teased for weeks but now it’s finally here, the Fortnite x Avatar the Last Airbender crossover event is underway, with a unique reward track full of special skins from the iconic show. Several characters are already purchasable via the item shop, but by completing a series of quests unique to this event you can earn a whole host of Avatar-themed cosmetics, including an Aang skin for your collection.
We’ll run you through every quest available for the event, and all of the rewards you can earn.
Fortnite x Avatar the Last Airbender event quests
New quests for this event will be released every three days, with the event running until the end of the current season. Here are all the quests currently available:
- Visit an Elemental Shrine
- Deal damage to opponents with waterbending (1000)
- Land on water from the bus (2)
- Receive passive healing with water bending by entering water (25)
- Destroy a cabbage cart
- Restore shields (500)
Fortnite x Avatar the Last Airbender event rewards
As with all these events, there are two reward tracks. One that can be accessed for free, and another that costs 1,000 V-Bucks to unlock. Buying the premium reward track will automatically earn you the Aang skin for this event.
Here are all the rewards in order:
1,000 points
- Free – Elemental Cycle spray
- Premium – Baffled Aang emoticon
2,000 points
- Free – Four Elements Banner back bling
- Premium – Banner Icon
3,000 points
- Free – 1 Battle Pass Level
- Premium – 1 Battle Pass Level
4,000 points
- Free – The Four Elements loading screen
- Premium – Aang’s Air Sphere emote
5,000 points
- Free – 1 Battle Pass Level
- Premium – 1 Battle Pass Level
6,000 points
- Free - Draymin Guitar
- Premium – Momo Messanger back bling
7,000 points
- Free – 1 Battle Pass Level
- Premium – 1 Battle Pass Level
8,000 points
- Free – My Cabbages! emote
- Premium – Avatar Aang spray
9,000 points
- Free – Laughing Toph emoticon
- Premium – Air Nomad Staff pickaxe
10,000 points
- Free – 1 Battle Pass Level
- Premium – 1 Battle Pass Level
11,000 points
- Free – Sokka’s Space Sword pickaxe
- Premium – Avatar State Aang skin