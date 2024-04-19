Genshin Impact: Arlecchino build and materials guide
Bring the full powers of a Fatui Harbinger to bear with the best Genshin Impact Arlecchino build and ruthlessly burn any obstacle in your way. Arlecchino alias The Knave is a 5-Star character wielding a polearm and commanding the Pyro Element. Originally an orphan from Fontaine, she managed to kill the previous headmistress of the House of the Hearth, succeeding her as a Harbinger.
Arlecchino’s Normal Attack, Invitation to a Beheading, will be infused with the Pyro Element – which can’t be overridden – whenever she has a Bond of Life equal to or greater than a certain threshold of her maximum HP, making her enter the Masque of the Red Death state. This will also boost her damage output based on her Attack multiplied by a certain ratio of her current Bond of Life percentage, steadily consuming the Bond of Life and resetting the cooldown of her Skill.
Her Elemental Skill, All is Ash, summons Balemoon Bloodfire and deals Pyro Damage to nearby enemies, performing a dash-and-cleave action. Enemies hit by this start to suffer from a status called Blood-Debt Directive, lasting 30 seconds. They’ll be inflicted with Pyro Damage every five seconds and when Arlecchino uses a Charged Attack or her Elemental Burst against them, she will absorb nearby Blood-Debt Directives to generate a Bond of Life based on her maximum HP.
Arlecchino’s Elemental Burst, Balemoon Rising, deals Pyro Damage in area of effect, resets the cooldown of All is Ash, and heals her based on the current Bond of Life she has as well as her Attack.
An important Talent of her’s is Cinders Alone Shall Nourish, which stipulates that she can only be healed by Balemoon Rising while in combat, though she gains a massive bonus to Pyro Damage in return.
Best Arlecchino weapons – Genshin Impact
Naturally, Arlecchino’s best weapon is her signature polearm, Crimson Moon’s Semblance. It grants her a Bond of Life based on her maximum HP when a Charged Attack finds its mark. While the wielder has a Bond of Life, they gain a damage bonus, which grows the greater the Bond of Life is. In addition, it provides Critical Hit Rate % as a stat.
Here are the best weapons for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact:
- Crimson Moon’s Semblance (5-Star)
- Staff of Homa (5-Star)
- Primordial Jade-Winged Spear (5-Star)
- Staff of the Scarlet Sands (5-Star)
- Deathmatch (4-Star)
- Dragon’s Bane (4-Star)
- Blackcliff Pole (4-Star)
Best Arlecchino artifacts – Genshin Impact
Arlecchino wants a lot of stuff, ideally: HP, Attack, Critical Damage and Critical Hit Rate, and Energy Recharge – she is quite greedy.
In regards to her actual artifact set, Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy (introduced in the same patch as Arlecchino herself) will be your prime choice. It raises Attack by 18% and boosts the wearer’s damage by 18% whenever the value of a Bond of Life on them changes up or down, which can stack up to three times – now that’s basically tailor-made for Arlecchino.
You’ll want the following stat distribution on artifacts for Arlecchino:
- Flower: HP (main stat), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Damage %, Attack %, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
- Plume: Attack (main stat), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Damage %, Attack %, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
- Sands: Attack % (main stat), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Damage %, Energy Recharge, HP % or Elemental Mastery (secondary stats)
- Goblet: Pyro Damage % (main stat), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Damage %, Attack %, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
- Circlet: Critical Hit Rate % or Critical Damage % (main stat), Critical Damage % or Critical Hit Rate %, Attack %, Energy Recharge, HP % or Elemental Mastery (secondary stats)
Best Arlecchino teams – Genshin Impact
Due to Arlecchino’s kit revolving around the Bond of Life mechanic and being unable to be healed while on the field, the best way to keep her healthy is by using a Shielder. Naturally, she’ll take on the role of Main DPS in any team she’s in.
- Arlecchino (Main DPS), Xingqiu (Sub DPS), Bennett (Support), Zhongli (Support)
Arlecchino is the star of the show, being present on the battlefield most of the time. Xingqiu – for alternatives you can look at Yelan or Furina – provides off-field Hydro Damage that can be used for Vaporize reactions. Bennett’s healing may be of lesser importance in this instance, but due to his offensive buffs he’s still a fantastic choice for this composition. For this buffer slot, you could also consider Kazuha. Finally, Zhongli provides the necessary shields to sustain Arlecchino and keep her healthy alongside the healing from her own Elemental Burst. He can also shred some enemy Elemental Resistance to boost her damage output. When it comes to 4-Star alternatives, Layla provides solid shielding and introduces the Cryo Element into the equation.
- Arlecchino (Main DPS), Raiden Shogun (Sub DPS), Chevreuse (Support), Thoma (Support)
In case an Overload team is more to your tastes, you can team up Arlecchino with an off-field Electro provider of your choice – be it Raiden, Yae Miko, Fischl, or Beidou – and add Chevreuse as well as Thoma in the support slots. Chevreuse provides additional damage and, secondary in this case, healing, while Thoma contributes shields.
Arlecchino ascension materials – Genshin Impact
You’ll want to quickly raise Arlecchino’s level when you pull her, which means that you’ll need to farm her ascension materials. You’ll also require some material to upgrade her talents.
Here’s what you need to get Arlecchino to level 90:
- Agnidus Agate Sliver x1
- Agnidus Agate Fragment x9
- Agnidus Agate Chunk x9
- Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6
- Recruit’s Insignia x18
- Sergeant’s Insignia x30
- Lieutenant's Insignia x36
- Rainbow Rose x168
- Fragment of a Golden Melody x46
- Mora x420,000
Farming Agnidus Agate is pretty straightforward, as you can reliably get it from Pyro-affiliated enemies like the Pyro Hypostasis in Inazuma or the Pyro Regisvine in Liyue. Insignia can be obtained from defeating regular Fatui soldiers you find pretty much everywhere in Teyvat, while the Rainbow Rose is a local specialty only found in Fontaine’s Beryl region. Fragment of a Golden Melody is dropped by the Legatus Golem boss. As usual, Mora are easily farmed from Ley Line Blossoms of Wealth.
Here’s what you need to upgrade all of Arlecchino’s talents:
- Recruit’s Insignia x18
- Sergeant’s Insignia x66
- Lieutenant's Insignia x93
- Teachings of Order x9
- Guide to Order x63
- Philosophies of Order x114
- The Knave Challenge Reward x18
- Crown of Insight x3
- Mora x4,957,500
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Scrolls of Order drop in the Pale Forgotten Glory domain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Arlecchino requires an as-yet unnamed boss material dropped from the fight against herself, while the Crown of Insight is a frequent reward in timed events, so be sure to always grab it when available. You can also get some by leveling up the reward trees in Dragonspine, Inazuma, and Sumeru, the Lumenstone in the Chasm, or the Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine.