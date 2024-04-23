Genshin Impact Rainbow Rose locations guide
She may be a Fatui Harbinger serving the Tsarina, but the origins of Arlecchino lie in Fontaine – which means ascending the newest Genshin Impact character requires materials located in the Nation of Hydro. Leveling up Arlecchino all the way to Level 90 requires you to gather a total of 168 Rainbow Roses on the territory of Fontaine and the good news is that you can already start doing so, as this flower grows in regions of the country that are already accessible to players.
Though some materials required to unlock Arlecchino’s full potential can only be found in the new areas introduced with update 4.6, you can get this first batch of resources checked off your to-do list ahead of time with our Genshin Impact Rainbow Rose locations guide.
All Genshin Impact Rainbow Rose locations
Our first station for gathering Rainbow Roses is the northwestern area outside the Court of Fontaine. These lush grassfields contain several clusters of Rainbow Roses – with two very conveniently located Teleport Waypoints nearby.
Heading towards the eastern side of the country, where the Opera Epiclese stands, there are more Rainbow Rose locations to be found. Three of the four areas where they’re concentrated are once again close to Teleport Waypoint, giving you very easy access. The fourth cluster, a bit northwest of Loch Urania, isn’t that far off either, though.
Next up is the southern side of the country. Teleport to Elynas and make your way south, which lets you grab many Rainbow Roses along the way. Another short teleport brings you to another group of flowers further south, from where you can cross the narrow strait to the small island under the waterway. Mont Automnequi’s southwestern slope has another few Rainbow Roses to offer.
Finally, there are a few final Rainbow Roses to be had at the southern entrance to the Court of Fontaine, though this place is a little annoying to get to. You can use one of the Waypoints under the sea and then quickly dive up, which is faster than making your way there from inside the city.