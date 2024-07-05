Genshin Impact update 4.8: release date, events, skins, and more
Summertide Scales and Tales is the title of this year’s summer update for Genshin Impact – and as usual, this patch comes with a time-limited map and story to experience. In addition, another piece of permanent endgame content will arrive in the game and the roster of available skins will be expanded.
Table of Contents
Find all the details about Genshin Impact 4.8 including its release date, events, and skins below.
Genshin Impact 4.8 – release date and trailer
Genshin Impact update 4.8 is scheduled to be released on July 17, 2024. As always, its duration is projected to be six weeks, which also means that version 5.0 and Natlan should come out on August 28, 2024.
Genshin Impact 4.8 – characters and quests
Emilie is a 5-Star Dendro character from Fontaine wielding a polearm. She’s a professional perfumer and forensic cleaner, often helping crime investigations with her chemistry knowledge – though she keeps that latter part of her identity a secret to escape any criminal seeking revenge.
Emilie will be available on the Genshin Impact 4.8 character banners and we’ll be able to learn more about her in the upcoming Character Story Quest Pomum de Ambra – Act 1.
Furthermore, players will be able to unlock a free copy of Kirara by participating in the summer event.
Genshin Impact 4.8 – skins
Speaking of Kirara: The courier from Inazuma will receive a brand-new outfit alongside Nilou – and while Nilou’s skin is only available in the shop, everyone can unlock Kirara’s outfit for free by completing the collection of a certain resource found on the upcoming time-limited map.
Genshin Impact 4.8 – events
This year’s summer map is called Simulanka and features little origami critters that will need the help of players to renew their color – and avoid a catastrophe threatening their fairy tale land.
Players will explore this unknown land with Navia, Nilou, Kirara, and Wanderer. Naturally, it will be filled with all sorts of mini-games and treasure:
- Boreal Flurry – players soar through the air, hitting target balloons as they fly.
- Flying Hatter’s Trick – players capture moving toy figures in a claw-machine-like game.
- Metropole Trials – players take on a combat challenge with two teams.
These event modes allow players to earn Starsail Coins, which they can use to pull figurines from an in-game gacha machine. They can display these on shelves throughout Simulana and bring them into their Serenitea Pots as mementos – and trading with friends is possible as well.
Of course, there will be regular events aside from the summer map as well:
- Bing-Bang Finchball – the ball game you know and love with optional PvP this time.
- Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens: Dew-Kissed Chapter – photo event.
- Energy Amplifier: Lemma – combat event with three teams and configurable combat buffs.
- Overflowing Mastery – bonus resources.
Genshin Impact 4.8 – updates and modes
A bunch of important updates await players in version 4.8 – among them reduced respawn times and an overhauled Encounter Points system. You can find a detailed overview of the changes in the overview for Genshin Impact 4.8 quality-of-life improvements.
Another new endgame mode will be added to the Theater Lobby recently introduced with the Imaginarium Theater mode: Envisaged Echoes. Accessing the special challenges designed for this mode requires players to collect keys from Imaginarium Theater. Completing Envisaged Echoes will unlock a new cosmetic feature for characters – trail effects when they sprint. Such Echoes can be unlocked for four characters to begin with: Diluc, Jean, Qiqi, and Ningguang.
As usual, a balance update and new content for Genius Invokation TCG will be part of the patch as well. It includes character cards for Navia and Chevreuse, among other things.