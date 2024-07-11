Genshin Impact teams up with Duolingo for collaboration

Video Games

Still no Hilichurlian lessons on the app, biadam

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse / Duolingo

Bring out your collaboration bingo card and mark the field for Genshin Impact teaming up with language learning app Duolingo. Before you get too excited: No, the app won’t offer Hilichurlian lessons, so the infinite quest of Ella Musk to learn the language will continue.

If you’ve spotted Duolingo mascot Duo cosplaying as Klee from Genshin Impact at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, California, on the previous weekend, then you may have had an inkling that this collaboration was on the way.

The core of this partnership are a pair of promo codes – one Genshin Impact redemption code and one Duolingo redemption code:

  • DUOIMPACT – Primogem x30, Sweet Madame x1, Chicken-Mushroom Skewer x1
  • GENSHINLINGO – One month of free Super Duolingo

You can redeem both codes at once on a joint website. 30 Primogems may not be a lot, but who in their right mind says ‘no’ to free in-game currency, especially with the first upcoming Genshin Impact characters from Natlan having recently been teased.

Photo of three Genshin Impact cosplayers next to Duo dressed up as Klee.
Looking kind of green today, Klee. / HoYoverse / Duolingo

Before the Nation of Pyro is making its way into the game, Genshin Impact update 4.8 will bring the game’s traditional summer event and the version 4.8 banners come with a new character, the famed perfumer and forensics expert Emilie. HoYoverse also confirmed its Gamescom 2024 plans, though it's unlikely that Duo will be around the booth this time.

