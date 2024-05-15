Genshin Impact: Wanderer build and materials guide
Become as strong as the mysterious Hat Guy with the best Genshin Impact Wanderer build and see what a former member of the Fatui Harbingers is capable of. Having freed himself of the shackles of his past, Wanderer received an Anemo Vision and wields a catalyst to great effect. As such, his Normal Attacks are infused with Anemo and can trigger the element’s reactions.
Table of Contents
His Elemental Skill, Hanega: Song of the Wind, allows Wanderer to deal Anemo Damage in an area of effect before leaping into the air and entering the Windfavored state. In this state, he will be unable to perform Plunging Attacks, instead hovering above the ground and raining down his enhanced Normal and Charged Attacks. Wanderer can retain this state as long as he has Kuugoryoku Points to spend, after which he returns to the ground.
Wanderer’s Elemental Burst, Kyougen: Five Ceremonial Plays, deals multiple waves of Anemo Damage in the area of effect and ends the Windfavored state, in case this was active.
It’s important to note that one of Wanderer’s Passive Skills, Jade-Claimed Flower, grants him up to two buffs when Hanega: Song of the Wind comes into contact with different elements: Hydro increases his Kuugoryoku Points, Pyro his Attack, Cryo his Critical Hit Rate, and Electro grants him increased Energy Regeneration.
Best Wanderer weapons – Genshin Impact
Wanderer is a DPS relying on his Normal Attack, meaning that he thrives with offensive stats like Attack, Critical Hit Damage, and Critical Hit Rate. These interests are all served by his signature weapon, the 5-Star catalyst Tulaytullah's Remembrance. It comes with Critical Hit Damage as a secondary stat and increases his Normal Attack Speed. Furthermore, using an Elemental Skill and hitting enemy targets with his Normal Attack increases his Normal Attack Damage, allowing him to stack up vast amounts of bonus damage temporarily.
Here are Wanderer’s best weapons in Genshin Impact:
- Tulaytullah's Remembrance (5-Star catalyst)
- Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (5-Star catalyst)
- Memory of Dust (5-Star catalyst)
- Skyward Atlas (5-Star catalyst)
- The Widsith (4-Star catalyst)
- Mappa Mare (4-Star catalyst)
Best Wanderer artifacts – Genshin Impact
The Desert Pavilion Chronicle set found in the City of Gold Artifact Domain near the Temple of Khaj-Nisut in Sumeru is basically tailored towards Wanderer’s needs: It increases his Anemo Damage and provides increased Normal Attack Speed after a Charged Attack hits an enemy. Under the same condition, Normal Attack, Charged Attack, and Plunging Attack Damage all receive a boost.
Ideally, you’ll want the following stat distribution on your artifact set:
- Flower: HP (main stat), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
- Plume: Attack (main stat), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
- Sands: Attack % (main stat), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Attack, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
- Goblet: Anemo Damage % (main stat), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
- Circlet: Critical Hit Rate % or Critical Hit Damage % (main stat), Critical Hit Damage % or Critical Hit Rate %, Attack %, Energy Recharge, Attack (secondary stats)
Best Wanderer teams – Genshin Impact
Wanderer is always the star of the show on his teams, being their Main DPS and usually being active on the field. Though there is a possibility to play Wanderer with a more reaction-focused style, our build concentrates on his own firepower.
- Wanderer (Main DPS), Faruzan (Sub DPS), Xiangling (Sub DPS), Bennett (Support)
Faruzan is an essential escort for Wanderer, as she buffs the party’s Anemo Damage and can reduce the Anemo Resistance of enemies, buffing the amount of damage Wanderer can deal. Xiangling and Bennett are a familiar core duo for any Genshin Impact player – they provide an almost unbeatable combination of off-field Pyro application, off-field damage, healing, and buffs. Wanderer infusing Pyro into his Elemental Skill also raises his base Attack.
You can slightly change this line-up for similarly great results as well: Yun Jin is a strong option to swap in for Xiangling, as her buffs to Normal Attacks greatly help Wanderer.
- Wanderer (Main DPS), Fischl (Sub DPS), Yae Miko (Sub DPS), Kokomi (Support)
Without Faruzan, Wanderer can still function alongside a core of Hydro and Electro characters, triggering Swirls to chain Electro-Charged reactions on enemies. You’ll need two off-field Electro applicators such as Fischl, Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, or Beidou and an off-field Hydro unit – by far the best choice is Kokomi.
Wanderer ascension materials – Genshin Impact
Wanderer’s upgrade to level 90 requires you to invest the following items:
- Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x1
- Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x9
- Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x9
- Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6
- Old Handguard x18
- Kageuchi Handguard x30
- Famed Handguard x36
- Rukkhashava Mushrooms x168
- Perpetual Caliber x46
- Mora x2,092,530
You can farm Vayuda Turquoise by defeating any Anemo affiliated bosses such as the Anemo Hypostasis, Stormterror, or Setekh Wenut. Handguards can be won from the countless ronin haunting the countryside of Inazuma. Rukkhashava Mushrooms can be found in Sumeru’s Ashavan Realm and Lokapala Jungle. Lastly, Perpetual Calibers are obtained from the Aeonblight Drake boss in Sumeru. Mora, of course, can best be sourced from Golden Ley Line Blossoms.
To upgrade Wanderer’s talents to their highest level, you’ll also need these items:
- Old Handguard x18
- Kageuchi Handguard x66
- Famed Handguard x93
- Teachings of Praxis x9
- Guide to Praxis x63
- Philosophies of Praxis x114
- Daka’s Bell x18
- Crown of Insight x3
- Mora x4,957,500
Check above for the materials we already mentioned. Scrolls of Praxis are found in the Steeple of Ignorance domain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Daka’s Bell is a boss material that drops after defeating the Shouki no Kami world boss in Sumeru City. Finally, the Crown of Insight is a common reward during events and can also be obtained from regional reward mechanics like the Thunder Sakura in Inazuma, the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru, or the Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine.