Genshin Impact: Yun Jin build and materials guide

Yun Jin returns to Genshin Impact’s character banners, appearing during update 3.4. It’s also an option to claim her for free as a playable character during the Liyue Lantern Rite Festival, if you want. While Geo polearm wielder feels more at home on the opera stage, she’s a gallant fighter on the battlefield, where she can inspire fellow fighters to grand deeds. We’ll show you the best Genshin Impact Yun Jin build in this guide.

Yun Jin focuses on supporting teams with characters of many different elemental types, which certainly makes her a bit of a niche character. This is mainly due to her Elemental Burst, Cliffbreaker’s Banner, which increases the normal attack damage of all squad members based on Yun Jin's Defense value, in tandem with the Breaking Conventions talent, which increases this bonus for every element present in the squad.

Her Elemental Skill, Opening Flourish, gives the fragile-looking artist a tanky aspect: Holding down the corresponding button, Yun Jin creates a shield around herself while charging up a heavy strike. This shield can withstand even the strongest attacks and makes her the perfect blocker.

Best Yun Jin weapons – Genshin Impact

Since Yun Jin's main task is to support the rest of the team with her Elemental Burst as often as possible, she requires a lot of energy, especially as Cliffbreaker’s Banner is pretty expensive. It would certainly be fantastic to upgrade her Defense at the same time, but Energy Recharge is the more important issue.

You probably won’t want to use an expensive 5-star weapon on Yun Jin, so look out for Favonius Lance or Prototype Starglitter. You can actually craft the latter in the game, making it a solid option for players wanting to stay away from the gacha system.

Here are the best weapons of Yun Jin in Genshin Impact:

Favonius Lance (4-star polearm)

(4-star polearm) Prototype Starglitter (4-star polearm)

(4-star polearm) Skyward Spine (5-star polearm)

(5-star polearm) Engulfing Lightning (5-star polearm)

Yun Jin may be an artist, but that doesn't mean she's helpless in combat. HoYoverse

Best Yun Jin artifacts – Genshin Impact

Based on the requirements outlined above, a full set of Husk of Opulent Dreams proves to be a strong option for Yun Jin: the set increases her important Defense stat and provides her with an off-field support effect.

Alternatively, two pieces of this set can be combined with two pieces of Emblem of Severed Fate, strengthening the Energy Recharge further. This is a good option if you are having trouble getting Yun Jin's Elemental Burst to charge up consistently.

In any case, you should prioritize Defense and Recharge Rate as the most important attributes of the artifacts you choose:

Plume : Attack (main stat), Defense %, Energy Recharge, Critical Damage, Critical Hit Rate (sub stats).

: Attack (main stat), Defense %, Energy Recharge, Critical Damage, Critical Hit Rate (sub stats). Flower : HP (main stat), Defense %, Energy Recharge, Critical Damage, Critical Hit Rate (sub stats).

: HP (main stat), Defense %, Energy Recharge, Critical Damage, Critical Hit Rate (sub stats). Sands : Energy Recharge (main stat), Defense %, Energy Recharge, Critical Damage, Critical Hit Rate (sub stats).

: Energy Recharge (main stat), Defense %, Energy Recharge, Critical Damage, Critical Hit Rate (sub stats). Goblet : Defense % (main stat), Defense %, Energy Recharge, Critical Damage, Critical Hit Rate (sub stats).

: Defense % (main stat), Defense %, Energy Recharge, Critical Damage, Critical Hit Rate (sub stats). Circlet: Defense % (main stat), Defense %, Energy Recharge, Critical Damage, Critical Hit Rate (sub stats).

Best Yun Jin teams – Genshin Impact

Yun Jin works well as a support for any DPS character heavily relying on standard attacks. You’ll want to add a healer and an off-field Sub DPS to this team composition as well.

Yoimiya (Main DPS), Yelan (Sub DPS), Yun Jin (Support), Jean (Support)

Yoimiya is mostly using her standard attacks, infusing them with Pyro energy. Characters like Yelan, Xingqiu, and Raiden Shogun can add their own elements to those attacks from off-field positions, making them ideal candidates for this team. Jean provides healing and is able to shred elemental resistances with the right artifact set, further boosting Yoimiya’s damage output. This composition maximizes Yun Jin’s support value by working with four characters of different elements.

Yoimiya Role: Main DPS Since she can infuse her standard attacks with Pyro energy, Yoimiya mostly relies on her regular bow skills in combat. Yun Jin is perfect to further boost her damage output. 1 / 10

If you can only field characters of three elements, that’s totally fine as well. Main DPS characters that work well with Yun Jin include Kamisato Ayato, Kamisato Ayaka, Eula, and Childe. Choose Sub DPS and Support roles accordingly, as those will most likely also work well with Yun Jin.

Yun Jin ascension materials – Genshin Impact

Yun Jin's advancement to level 90 requires the following items:

Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1

x1 Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9

x9 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9

x9 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6

x6 Damaged Mask x18

x18 Stained Mask x30

x30 Ominous Mask x36

x36 Glaze Lily x168

x168 Riftborn Regalia x46

x46 Mora x2,092,530

You can get Topaz from boss fights in Liyue with the easiest being the Geo Hypostasis. Masks are available in abundance from Hilichurls. Glaze Lilies can be found easily in Liyue Harbor’s government district as well as the fields of Quingce Village. You can also farm them in your Tea Pot Realm. Riftborn Regalia is a boss material dropped by the Golden Wolflord found on Tsurumi Island.

To upgrade Yun Jin’s talents to their highest level, you’ll also need these items:

Damaged Mask x18

x18 Stained Mask x66

x66 Ominous Mask x93

x93 Teachings of Diligence x9

x9 Guide to Diligence x63

x63 Philosophies of Diligence x114

x114 Ashen Heart x18

x18 Crown of Insight x3

x3 Mora x4,957,500

You’ll want to farm additional Masks, if you don’t have enough in reserve anyways, Scrolls of Diligence, and Ashen Hearts to upgrade her talents. Scrolls of Diligence drop on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at the Taishan Mansion domain, Ashen Heart is gained from the La Signora boss fight in Inazuma. Crown of Insight is a reward in many events, so keep your eyes out for it. You can also receive them from regional reward tracks like Inazuma’s Thunder Sakura Tree or Sumeru’s Tree of Dreams.

Three of Yun Jin’s constellations provide considerable power spikes for her as a support: C2 increases the Elemental Burst’s damage bonus, C4 temporarily increases Yun Jin's Defense value and thus her team's damage, and C6 provides a buff to her comrades' attack speed. Yun Jin is not wholly dependent on her constellations, but since she can hardly contribute any significant damage herself, maximizing her support abilities is very important in the long run.

Be sure to also check out our best build guides for Alhaitham and Yaoyao.