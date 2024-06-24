Video Games

GTA Online: Bottom Dollar Bounties – release time and preload details

Learn when the next GTA Online update will be playable

Marco Wutz

Rockstar Games

Tired of playing a criminal doing crime in the world’s most popular crime simulator? Then Bottom Dollar Bounties, the latest DLC for GTA: Online, might have just the kind of spice your virtual life requires right now – instead of committing crimes, you’re punishing them by accepting bounties and hunting down all sorts of street scum.

Though you’re not exactly going to join the police, the LSPD will appreciate your assistance and may even grant you a license to use some brand-new law enforcement vehicles – strictly off the books, of course.

Here are all the details on the GTA Online: Bottom Dollar Bounties release time and preload.

GTA Online: Bottom Dollar Bounties – release time

GTA Online: Bottom Dollar Bounties releases on June 25, 2024, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S – find your timezone in the list below:

  • June 25, 2am PT
  • June 25, 4am CT
  • June 25, 5am ET
  • June 25, 10am BST
  • June 25, 11am CEST
  • June 25, 2:30pm IST
  • June 25, 5pm CST
  • June 25, 6pm KST/JST
  • June 25, 7pm AEST
  • June 25, 9pm NZST

GTA Online: Bottom Dollar Bounties – preload

You can already preload GTA Online: Bottom Dollar Bounties on PS4 and PS5, enabling you to dig into the fresh content as soon as it’s available on launch day. That said, the download is not quite so substantial as for a completely new release – we’re talking about 2-3 GB here.

There will not be a preload for GTA Online: Bottom Dollar Bounties on PC, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S.

