Palworld Sakurajima update patch notes: 10 biggest changes in v0.3.1
Palworld has finally received its first major content update since bursting onto the scene earlier this year. After reaching the incredible highs of over 2 million peak concurrent players on Steam, a lot of them are sure to be coming back to take a look at all of the new stuff added in this massive update.
We’ve put together this roundup of all the biggest features added in this patch, so you know what adventures lie in wait.
Table of Contents
- New Island: Sakurajima – Palworld patch notes
- New Tower Boss: Saya – Palworld patch notes
- New Pals – Palworld patch notes
- New Raid Boss: Blazamut Ryu – Palworld patch note
- The Arena – Palworld patch notes
- Oil Rig Stronghold – Palworld patch notes
- Level and Technology cap raised – Palworld patch notes
- Meteorites – Palworld patch notes
- New Weapons – Palworld patch notes
- New Cosmetics – Palworld patch notes
New Island: Sakurajima – Palworld patch notes
The namesake for this update, the island, Sakurajima is home to most of the new features in this update. The new NPC faction: The Moonflowers are hostile and will shoot on sight like all the other major factions. On top of that the island is home to a whole bunch of new Pals and a raid boss for you to take on.
New Tower Boss: Saya – Palworld patch notes
With the new faction comes its new leader, and Saya stands as the strongest Tower Boss introduced into the game so far. On top of that, all Tower Bosses now have hard modes, where you can face much stronger variants of defeated bosses for greater rewards.
New Pals – Palworld patch notes
14 new Pals and 10 new Fusion Pals have been added in this update, most of which can be found on the new Sakurajima island. Fusion Pals can still be created the old-fashioned way – check out our guide on how to breed Fusion Pals in Palworld for more and if you want to see a full list of every new Pal in the Palworld Sakurajima update, check out that link.
New Raid Boss: Blazamut Ryu – Palworld patch note
You can now team up with friends to take on a new raid boss in Balazmut Ryu, a Dragon-type Fusion of Blazamut, and Pocketpair is touting it as the strongest Dragon-type in the game, which makes it extremely useful for taking on the new Tower Boss if you can catch it.
The Arena – Palworld patch notes
PvP has finally been added to the game. Travel to the Desiccated Desert and you’ll now find the Arena where you can battle against other players in your world to see who has the strongest Pals out there.
Oil Rig Stronghold – Palworld patch notes
In the ocean, an Oil Rig has appeared that’s controlled by the Rayne Syndicate. It’s no easy target as it has extremely powerful defenses both as you approach and once you land. However, if you can successfully take out those guarding it, you can get some powerful loot from the chests on board. This is also a place where you can get your hands on the new Crude Oil resource, which is used to make Plasteel, the new strongest metal in the game.
Level and Technology cap raised – Palworld patch notes
The level cap has now seen a boost up to Level 55, which unlocks a whole new set of tiers on the Tech Tree as well. These include brand-new tiers of armor, weapons, and resource pits that will massively improve your base.
Meteorites – Palworld patch notes
Meteorites will now occasionally fall from the sky in Palworld. These can contain supplies or resources you can harvest, but there’s the potential for something extra special – as a new space-themed Pal can spawn from these Meteors.
New Weapons – Palworld patch notes
Among the new technologies are a whole host of powerful weapons you’ll want to create, such as:
- Laser Rifle
- Flamethrower
- Gatling Gun
- Grenade Launcher
- Guided Missile Launcher
- Multi-Guided Missile Launcher
- Meteor Launcher
New Cosmetics – Palworld patch notes
It’s not all violence, as there are new cosmetic items added to the game that let you dress up as both Pals and bosses, mostly in the form of colorful hats. However, there are also now Pal Skins – as in, cosmetics that Pals can wear, not literally the skins of Pals – that you can customize at the Pal Dressing Facility.