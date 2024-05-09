Hades 2: how to get Driftwood
You wouldn’t think driftwood would be such a valuable resource, but in the current version of Hades 2, it’s one of the harder to obtain late-game resources. It doesn’t spawn as often as you’d like and can be easy to miss even when it does. We’ll explain where you can find driftwood in your runs so you can put it to use in your incantations.
How to get Driftwood in Hades 2
Driftwood appears randomly on ship decks in the Rift of Thessaly, which is the second area of the surface. Like the flowers in the Underworld, Driftwood doesn’t need a tool to be harvested, it can just be picked up whenever you see a stick lying on the deck of a ship. Chances are you’ll need to do a couple of runs to harvest all you need, as a fair few incantations ask for it, and it can be a bit of a rare spawn. We typically only find two at most per run.