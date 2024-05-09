Video Games

Hades 2: how to get Driftwood

How to find and harvest driftwood in Hades 2

Ryan Woodrow

Erebus
Erebus / Supergiant Games

You wouldn’t think driftwood would be such a valuable resource, but in the current version of Hades 2, it’s one of the harder to obtain late-game resources. It doesn’t spawn as often as you’d like and can be easy to miss even when it does. We’ll explain where you can find driftwood in your runs so you can put it to use in your incantations.

How to get Driftwood in Hades 2

Hades 2 Driftwood
Driftwood / Supergiant Games

Driftwood appears randomly on ship decks in the Rift of Thessaly, which is the second area of the surface. Like the flowers in the Underworld, Driftwood doesn’t need a tool to be harvested, it can just be picked up whenever you see a stick lying on the deck of a ship. Chances are you’ll need to do a couple of runs to harvest all you need, as a fair few incantations ask for it, and it can be a bit of a rare spawn. We typically only find two at most per run.

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg