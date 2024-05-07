Video Games

Hades 2 roadmap: when to expect new content

The current Hades 2 roadmap that explains when new gameplay content will be added

Ryan Woodrow

Hades 2 is finally here, with Supergiant dropping the Early Access version in a surprise announcement. There’s a lot of content in this version, with all four areas of the Underworld and two areas of the surface, but there’s still plenty more to be added – especially when it comes to story content.

Thankfully, Supergiant has given us some indication of when we can expect new content to be added, so we’ll go through the full roadmap so you know what’s on the horizon. If you're just diving into the game, then check out our Hades 2 beginner tips to get you started on the right track as well as our best Hades 2 builds so you can power up quickly.

Hades 2 roadmap explained

Hades 2 Roadmap
Hades 2's development is going to take a while, but it'll be worth it. / Supergiant Games

On the game’s main menu, check the bottom-right corner and you’ll find a section labeled “Coming Up Next!” where the team has left a message detailing their plans for the game’s development.

The major point is that the first major content update is at least a few months away as of the early access launch. With players now having access to the game minor updates, patches, and fixes will no doubt be deployed on a semi-regular basis. Supergiant isn’t announcing any dates this far ahead of time, but based on the first game’s development cycle, it’s reasonable to expect the next update sometime in late Q3/early Q4 of 2024.

Going further than that, the team explains that while they don’t know when the official 1.0 launch will happen, it won’t be until 2025.

As for what content is being added, the team highlights three things are major priorities:

  • New regions
  • Crossroads additions
  • New main weapon

That doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll all be added in the next update, but it’s what the team is currently focusing on the most, so there’s plenty to get excited about for the game’s future.

