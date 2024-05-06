Hades 2 Scylla boss guide: How to clear Oceanus
As you descend into the damp depths below Oceanus, the ominous singing in the background is getting louder and louder – and the culprits are the Underworld route’s second boss in Hades 2: the dreaded Scylla and her two siren friends, Roxy and Jetty.
Scylla was once a beautiful nymph and, interestingly enough in the context of the game, some ancient authors call her a daughter of Hecate. However, she was turned into a monster living in the sea, spelling doom for sailors that crossed her. So much so, in fact, that the Greeks used to say “caught between Scylla and Charybdis” when they meant to express something like being caught between a rock and a hard place.
This Hades 2 Scylla boss guide will make sure that she doesn’t pose the same threat to you.
Hades 2: How to beat Scylla and the sirens
Scylla, Roxy, and Jetty are three different entities and have unique skills. Though Scylla is the main boss, you need to bring down all three of them to win this battle.
Scylla is large and slow, which makes her easy to avoid and vulnerable to your casts. However, her shell protects her from attacks from behind, so you’ll need to take her head on. Scylla has a screaming attack, similar to the wraiths you face in Erebus, and a punch she can use in melee range, which is well telegraphed by a purple animation when she’s about to use it. She can also retreat into her shell, after which she fires a wave of projectiles in a broad spread pattern in front of her, and shoot slow-moving bubbles. Finally, she can conjure four damaging rays that rotate around her.
Roxy is the drummer of the trio and always remains stationary at the same position. She can periodically summon damage effects from the ground, which are telegraphed by purple circles and force you to evade.
Jetty is the guitarist and the most mobile of the trio. She has a dangerous charge attack that also creates a damaging circle around her you need to avoid. In addition, she’s able to fire bouncing projectiles (similar to the crab enemies you encounter in Oceanus) and waves that stagger you (similar to the water pumps you find in Oceanus’ environment).
You can pretty much ignore Scylla at the start of the battle – just make sure to avoid her scream. This fight becomes much easier if you deal with Roxy first, because her area attacks not only do a lot of damage, but create pressure on you and force you to keep moving around in ways you may not want to, generating opportunities for you to make mistakes. Since Roxy can’t move and is not protected by anything, you can deal a ton of damage to her quickly and take her out of the fight.
Focus on Jetty next and make sure to avoid her charge, which is telegraphed ahead of time with a purple charge-up animation. With those two out of the fight, you’ll have much more space to deal with Scylla. She’s easiest to defeat with a strong cast, as she’s slow and will always take the full damage from it. Otherwise, you need to attack her from the front, which requires you to keep focused in order to evade her melee counters.
Once you’ve sufficiently depleted Scylla’s health bar, all three of them will rejoin the fight with one member of the trio – and this is completely random – being made the show’s featured artist. This featured artist will have her abilities enhanced for the remainder of the battle.
However, this is a bit of a red herring: No matter who becomes the featured artist, your first task should once again be to get rid of Roxy – doubly so, if the drummer is the show’s new star. Jetty should follow Roxy into the abyss, which leaves Scylla as your final opponent.
When she’s almost done for, she’ll have one desperate trick to fall back on – she’ll summon a massive swarm of those flying fish you encounter elsewhere in Oceanus. Your best way of getting out of this unscathed is to charge at Scylla, use your cast to keep the fish out, and finish the boss off as quickly as you can. Hesitating at this point will only lose you HP unnecessarily.
It’s worth noting that all projectiles fired by this boss can be deflected by Hestia’s sprint and that you can summon one of the defeated sirens with Selene’s necromantic Hex.
Once Scylla and her sisters are vanquished, you’ll get a pearl for your trouble and will be able to descend into the Fields of Mourning, the third stage of the Underworld in Hades 2.
Hades 2: Best boons vs. Scylla
Your most important weapon against Scylla and the sirens will be your cast, as this is the best way to quickly get rid of Roxy and deal damage to Scylla herself while staying out of her abilities’ range and ignoring the shell protecting her back.
Options like Apollo, Zeus, or Hephaestus’ casts are strong, since they deal a lot of damage. The Hitch effect from some of Hera’s boons is fantastic against the trio as well, since it allows you to link them all up and damage them all at the same time with your attacks, which drains the health bar of this boss at incredible speed.
