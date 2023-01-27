Hi-Fi Rush soundtrack: all songs and artists

Skip to main content
Hi-Fi Rush certainly was a perfectly done surprise: being announced and simultaneously released during Microsoft’s Xbox Developer_Direct showcase earlier this week, this rhythm combat game has taken the internet by storm. Players all over the globe have nothing but praise for the title’s artstyle, gameplay mechanics, and of course soundtrack – an opinion shared by our Hi-Fi Rush preview.

This is all the more surprising considering the game’s developer: Tango Gameworks is known for horror-survival video games like The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo, so seeing this colorful and upbeat product coming from Shinji Mikami’s crew is quite something.

Nevertheless, Hi-Fi Rush is a smash hit full of smash hits – musical ones, of course. If you just can’t imagine yourself living without hearing those beats after having obsessively played hours at a time and just need to know who the geniuses behind the soundtrack are, you’ve come to the right place. Here is the full list of songs and artists on the Hi-Fi Rush soundtrack.

All songs in Hi-Fi Rush: full list

  • 1,000,000 – Nine Inch Nails
  • The Perfect Drug – Nine Inch Nails
  • Lonely Boy – The Black Keys
  • Invaders Must Die – The Prodigy
  • Whirring – The Joy Formidable
  • INAZAWA CHAINSAW – Number Girl
  • Wolfgang’s 5th Symphony – Wolfgang Gartner

It’s a surprisingly short list, isn’t it? Hi-Fi Rush’s soundtrack only contains seven songs, but the game manages to make so much out of this excellently curated list. Adding up to 35 minutes and 5 seconds of pure musical bliss, this list will be a great addition to your personal playlist for the subway or morning run. Bethesda has created a Spotify playlist with all the tracks for easy access.

Xbox Developer_Direct also had announcements for Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall in store.

