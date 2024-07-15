Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 livestream – start times and where to watch
The “Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue” begins with the Honkai: Star Rail update 2.4 special program as we leave Penacony behind and return to the Xianzhou Luofu for a tournament arc. What will await us when members of the different Xianzhou ships clash with each other – and how is March 7th going to become a swordmaster?
Well, we’ll hopefully get some answers from the coming livestream, which is going to be hosted by Owlbert and feature Brenna Larsen and Mark Whitten, the English VAs of the two upcoming characters Yunli and Jiaoqiu, as well as Alejandro Saab, who voices none other than Jing Yuan, the people’s general.
Here’s where and when you can catch the Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 livestream.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 livestream: start time
The Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 livestream will take place on July 19, 2024, at 4:30am PT. Here is what that means for your timezone:
- July 19, 4:30am PT
- July 19, 6:30am CT
- July 19, 7:30am ET
- July 19, 12:30pm BST
- July 19, 1:30pm CEST
- July 19, 5pm IST
- July 19, 7:30pm CST
- July 19, 8:30pm KST/JST
- July 19, 9:30pm AEST
- July 19, 11:30pm NZST
Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 livestream: where to watch
You can watch the Honkai: Star Rail special program on Twitch or YouTube simultaneously, with the VOD being available on YouTube later on in case you can’t watch it live. We’ve embedded the YouTube stream below for your convenience.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 livestream: what to expect
As we’re embarking on a completely fresh story arc, there is much and more we need to learn about: Who are the new characters we’ll get to play as, what’s all the fuss about in regards to the competition, and how do we get our hands on the new March 7th form?
We can expect those questions to be answered during the livestream on top of getting some fresh Honkai: Star Rail redemption codes for additional Stellar Jade.