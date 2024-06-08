Honkai: Star Rail – March 7th (Hunt) revealed for version 2.4
It’s been an eventful day for Honkai: Star Rail with the version 2.3 special program spilling all the juicy details on the update 2.3 banners with Firefly and Jade as well as the new modes and content players can expect to find in the new patch. But HoYoverse went “oh, there’s one more thing” two times – following the livestream, it teased upcoming Honkai: Star Rail characters for the next story arc on the Xianzhou Luofu and then topped this at Summer Game Fest 2024, at which a trailer showed off the promised alternative form of March 7th in all her glory.
More details followed this morning with the official confirmation that March 7th’s new form will arrive in the game with update 2.4, though unlike Yunli and Jiaoqiu we won’t have to pull for her, since she’s a free character and it’s already been revealed that she’d have a similar mechanic as the Trailblazer when it comes to switching between Paths.
Speaking of Paths: March 7th, who will remain a 4-Star character, will follow The Hunt in her fresh outfit, forsaking The Preservation. Her Damage Type will switch from Ice to Imaginary.
March 7th’s new form can be unlocked during the upcoming Xianzhou Wardance arc that will start with update 2.4 towards the end of July 2024.
Here’s the official lore tidbit delivered with the official announcement:
“Pardon my manners!” March 7th in a Xianzhou-styled outfit. A sword-wielding female martial artist. Learning swordsmanship from both Yunli and Yanqing, she is eager to create more beautiful memories on the Xianzhou.
Skyler Davenport will remain as March 7th’s English VA, so nothing changes in this regard.