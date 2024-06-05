Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail – Yunli revealed for version 2.4

First character from the Xianzhou Zhuming

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

It looks like the next stop of the Astral Express may be another ship from the Xianzhou Alliance, as the first Honkai: Star Rail character from version 2.4 has been revealed: Yunli is a follower of The Destruction and deals Physical Damage. She’s a 5-Star character and her English voice actress is Brenna Larsen, who is portraying the feisty and clever Navia in Genshin Impact.

Going by the official description you can find below, Yunli is the beloved granddaughter of General Huaiyan, who is of equal status to the Xianzhou Luofu’s Jing Yuan. Funnily enough, there was an event you could find in Cosmodyssey – the board game event celebrating the title’s first birthday – in which Jing Yuan tried to play matchmaker between Yunli and his own apprentice, Yanqing

With how both seem to be obsessed with swords one way or another, one certainly can see where Jing Yuan is coming from with his suggestion.

You can find the official lore tidbit about Yunli below:

“Swords have a temper. Sometimes, you have to touch them to calm them down – put the hilt of the sword in your hand, and it'll tell you what's wrong!”

A sword hunter from the Xianzhou Zhuming and “the Flaming Heart” General Huaiyan's darling granddaughter. Frank and straightforward.

She practiced swordsmanship and forging from Huaiyan since young, and thus is the second-youngest prodigy swordmaster of the Flamewheel Octet.

Fueled by an intense loathing for the cursed swords that emerged from the Zhuming, she vowed to “hunt down and wipe out all cursed swords.”

Before Yunli is introduced, we have the Penacony story to wrap up in update 2.3, which is going to bring Firefly and Jade into the game.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg