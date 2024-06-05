Honkai: Star Rail – Yunli revealed for version 2.4
It looks like the next stop of the Astral Express may be another ship from the Xianzhou Alliance, as the first Honkai: Star Rail character from version 2.4 has been revealed: Yunli is a follower of The Destruction and deals Physical Damage. She’s a 5-Star character and her English voice actress is Brenna Larsen, who is portraying the feisty and clever Navia in Genshin Impact.
Going by the official description you can find below, Yunli is the beloved granddaughter of General Huaiyan, who is of equal status to the Xianzhou Luofu’s Jing Yuan. Funnily enough, there was an event you could find in Cosmodyssey – the board game event celebrating the title’s first birthday – in which Jing Yuan tried to play matchmaker between Yunli and his own apprentice, Yanqing.
With how both seem to be obsessed with swords one way or another, one certainly can see where Jing Yuan is coming from with his suggestion.
You can find the official lore tidbit about Yunli below:
“Swords have a temper. Sometimes, you have to touch them to calm them down – put the hilt of the sword in your hand, and it'll tell you what's wrong!”
A sword hunter from the Xianzhou Zhuming and “the Flaming Heart” General Huaiyan's darling granddaughter. Frank and straightforward.
She practiced swordsmanship and forging from Huaiyan since young, and thus is the second-youngest prodigy swordmaster of the Flamewheel Octet.
Fueled by an intense loathing for the cursed swords that emerged from the Zhuming, she vowed to “hunt down and wipe out all cursed swords.”
Before Yunli is introduced, we have the Penacony story to wrap up in update 2.3, which is going to bring Firefly and Jade into the game.