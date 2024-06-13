LEGO Fortnite: how to craft a Totem of Return
LEGO Fortnite’s new expert mode is extremely challenging. As well as being filled with hostile creatures, you have to contend with the fact that if you die, that’s game over. However, there is a way to cheat death, and that’s with a Totem of Return. If you take a fatal blow while one of these is equipped, you’ll be safely teleported to your bed instead of dying, giving you a new lease on life.
They’re not easy to get a hold of though, so we’ll explain how to craft one. If you want the full details of what’s new, then check out our LEGO Fortnite v30.10 patch notes.
How to craft a Totem of Return in LEGO Fortnite
There are three variants of the Totem, with each one respawning you with more hearts than the last. To unlock the recipe you must have at least one Storm Core and your crafting bench upgraded to the appropriate level. Check our guide on how to upgrade your crafting bench in LEGO Fortnite if you need to know how to do that.
Once you have them unlocked, the recipe is:
- Uncommon – 50 Storm Cores, 5 Silk Threads, 8 Wolf Claws, 3 Shells
- Rare – 50 Storm Cores, 5 Wool Threads, 8 Sand Claws, 3 Sand Shells
- Epic – 50 Storm Cores, 5 Heavy Wool Threads, 8 Arctic Claws, 3 Frost Shells
We have a guide on how to get shells in LEGO Fortnite if you’re unsure.
How to get Storm Cores in LEGO Fortnite
To get Storm Cores you’ll need to contend with the new Storm-Wild enemies, which spawn in packs with regular enemies in expert mode. You’ll know which ones are Storm-Wild by the purple storm effects covering their body. Defeating any of them will drop Storm Cores, but be careful, as these enemies have more health and are faster than usual.