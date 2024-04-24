Manor Lords release times: Find out when the game is available
Fans of strategy games – and even those not usually particular to the genre – have been waiting years for Manor Lords to come out, as is proven by the game becoming the most-wishlisted title on Steam with over three million followers.
Now the city-builder’s release is almost upon us with the fateful day arriving on April 26, 2024. In Early Access, players won’t find the game in a content-complete state, but will be able to build a variety of settlements and get a taste of the combat system, all of which feel incredible.
If you’re wondering when exactly Manor Lords will release on Thursday, you’re in the right place: Here are the Manor Lords release times for all over the world.
Manor Lords release times
Manor Lords will be available on April 26, 2024, at 6am PT. Here’s what that means for your time zone:
- April 26, 6am PT
- April 26, 8am CT
- April 26, 9am ET
- April 26, 2pm BST
- April 26, 3pm CEST
- April 26, 6:30pm IST
- April 26, 9pm CST
- April 26, 10pm KST/JST
- April 26, 11pm AEST
- April 27, 1am NZST
For additional time zones, please check the graphic below.
It’s currently unclear how long the game will be in Early Access – though since Slavic Magic is a one-man developer, it will undoubtedly be quite a while. Even with the game’s content not lasting forever in its Early Access state, Manor Lords’ immersive nature and gripping systems should be enough to keep people playing for a while.
Manor Lords will be available on PC and joins PC Game Pass on Day 1.