Video Games

Manor Lords release times: Find out when the game is available

Your reign is close to beginning

Marco Wutz

Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse

Fans of strategy games – and even those not usually particular to the genre – have been waiting years for Manor Lords to come out, as is proven by the game becoming the most-wishlisted title on Steam with over three million followers.

Now the city-builder’s release is almost upon us with the fateful day arriving on April 26, 2024. In Early Access, players won’t find the game in a content-complete state, but will be able to build a variety of settlements and get a taste of the combat system, all of which feel incredible.

If you’re wondering when exactly Manor Lords will release on Thursday, you’re in the right place: Here are the Manor Lords release times for all over the world.

Manor Lords release times

Manor Lords will be available on April 26, 2024, at 6am PT. Here’s what that means for your time zone:

  • April 26, 6am PT
  • April 26, 8am CT
  • April 26, 9am ET
  • April 26, 2pm BST
  • April 26, 3pm CEST
  • April 26, 6:30pm IST
  • April 26, 9pm CST
  • April 26, 10pm KST/JST
  • April 26, 11pm AEST
  • April 27, 1am NZST

For additional time zones, please check the graphic below.

Manor Lords release times depicted on a map of the world.
Manor Lords' release is close at hand. / Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse

It’s currently unclear how long the game will be in Early Access – though since Slavic Magic is a one-man developer, it will undoubtedly be quite a while. Even with the game’s content not lasting forever in its Early Access state, Manor Lords’ immersive nature and gripping systems should be enough to keep people playing for a while.

Manor Lords will be available on PC and joins PC Game Pass on Day 1.

Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg