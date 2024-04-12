Every new addition coming in Minecraft 1.21
Minecraft 1.21 was first shown off in October 2023, and while we still don’t have a release date yet, the update can’t be too much further away. Unusually, this update doesn’t have an official name like most other major updates, but its main focus is on a brand new combat challenge that will put even veterans to the test.
Here is every new mob, block, a feature being added in Minecraft version 1.21.
Crafter
One of the most surprising features announced for this update is the Crafter which, using a bit of setup and Redstone programming, will be able to automatically craft items using materials that are fed into it. This is the kind of feature previously only seen in mods, so an official version is a welcome surprise that will no doubt allow for even more complex creations in the community.
Copper and Tuff block variants
It may not sound like much, but to a Minecrafter, having new blocks and block types to use when building is invaluable. That’s why it’s such a nice touch that copper can now be used to craft doors, lamps, and grates that can all have color variants based on their stages of oxidation.
Tuff is getting an upgrade too, now being in line with all other types of stone in the game, letting you craft it into bricks, stairs, walls, and slabs, as well as adding polished variants.
Trial Chambers
This big new structure is the focal point of this update. These large copper structures offer a unique combat challenge to any who dare set foot inside. With several different room variations, these rooms are full of unique spawners that spawn mobs in waves, with you having to take them all down before progressing.
These spawners can drop loot themselves, but your main goal is to get vault keys to unlock the new vault blocks, which hide the real treasure of these chambers. Even once you become powerful enough to breeze through them, you can come back with the bad omen effect to make these chambers even more challenging than before.
Of course, with this structure comes several new mobs and items to fill them.
Breeze
A windy counterpart to the Blaze mob, the Breeze shoots out explosive projectiles that have a strong knockback effect when they detonate. They glide around the room with big jumps making them difficult to hit, and they drop Breeze Rods when killed, which can be used to create a powerful new weapon.
Bogged
The bogged is a new variant of skeletons that spawn naturally in Swamps and Mangrove Swamp biomes, as well as in Trial Chambers. They have less health and fire slower than regular skeletons, but they’re arguably even more deadly, as they fire poisonous arrows, and drop them upon death.
Mace
This new weapon is hard to obtain but can be extremely powerful when used properly. To craft it, you must combine one Breeze Rod with a Heavy Core, which can only be obtained as a reward from the harder “Ominous” version of Trial Chambers.
This weapon uses gravity to deal damage. Use the weapon while falling to charge up damage, the further you fall, the more damage you do to the target you land on. What’s more, landing successfully on a target will negate all fall damage and knock back nearby mob.
New enchantments
With the new weapon comes three new enchantments that can be applied to it:
- Breach – Bestows an armor-piercing effect on the Mace. This enchantment has four levels, with each one reducing the effectiveness of the target’s armor by 15%.
- Density – Increases the damage dealt per block fallen. Has five levels, with each one increasing the damage per block fallen by one HP.
- Wind Burst – This enchantment can only be found on books in Ominous Vaults and cannot be applied in an Enchanting Table. When landing with a Mace, this enchantment will launch the user back up into the air to strike again. Has three levels, with each level increasing the force of the burst.
New potion effects
The update also adds four new potions, the effects of which can also be randomly applied to mobs that spawn in Trial Chambers:
- Infested – Entities have a 5% chance to spawn 1-2 Silverfish when damaged. Silverfish cannot get this effect.
- Oozing – Entities will spawn two Slimes on death. Slimes cannot get this effect.
- Weaving – Entities will spawn Cobweb blocks on death. Affected entities (except players) can walk through Cobwebs without a slowness effect. Players will instead have a reduced slowness effect.
- Wind Charged – Entities will emit a wind burst upon death.