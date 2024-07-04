Minecraft 1.22: 10 features we want to see in the next update
Minecraft 1.21 has finally been released, and while it’s a great update with plenty of fun adventures in store, it’s not going to stop us from speculating on what the next one might look like. Minecraft’s development cycle never ends and it’s only a matter of time until Mojang is ready to show off their ideas for the 1.22 update.
Before Mojang has their say though, we have our own ideas for big features that would be huge deals if they were added to Minecraft in the future.
Combat overhaul
This has been a demand of fans for a long time, and one we know Mojang are actively working on. The combat system in Minecraft isn’t the best. While Bedrock Edition still uses the classic click-spamming method, Java Edition has a hybrid system that the majority of fans do not enjoy. Java Edition 1.9 changed combat so that strikes have a cooldown that affects the amount of damage you do, but it wasn’t received well by fans.
This system is still in Java Edition, and Mojang has spent years testing new combat systems in beta, so it would be good to finally have something finished added to the game. It would both fix Java Edition’s combat and finally give Bedrock Edition combat its first major update.
Vertical Slabs
Mojang may have already said on several occasions that they won’t add Vertical Slabs, and they’ve even explained why, but that hasn’t stopped fans from demanding them all these years, and we’re on their side. Such a seemingly small feature would cause such rejoicing among fans that it would likely undo all the years of bad will that has built up over various design choices Mojang has made.
New Overworld biomes
Making Minecraft worlds more varied is always a good thing. The last few updates have added a couple of new biomes like Mangrove Swamps and Cherry Forests, both of which are beautiful additions to the game. On top of that they’ve come with new wood types, which is always a welcome addition for builders. A bunch of new biomes like proper Beaches with Palm Trees would make exploring Minecraft all the more rewarding.
Old mob changes
Whenever Minecraft adds a new mob in the modern era, they’re always an interesting idea with complex behaviors. It doesn’t have to be anything super special, but they always have some extra features about them, like how goats headbutt nearby mobs or armadillos curl up if threats get too close. By comparison, it makes the oldest mobs like pigs and cows – which just wander around aimlessly – quite boring. The same goes for hostile mobs, it would be nice if zombies did a little more than just walk directly towards you until they’re close enough to hit you. The game’s oldest mobs could do with some new behaviors.
A new dimension
Some may argue that three dimensions are enough for Minecraft, but there will always be a sizable group of players who are raring for bigger and better adventures, and a new dimension would be the ultimate prize for those players. A sky dimension similar to the Aether mod is always a possibility, but also, with the giant portal-like structure in Ancient Cities, a strange Skulk dimension is also on the cards.
A new boss
Even if a whole dimension is too much to ask, a new boss to fight would be appreciated, as it’s been a long time since one was last added. You could argue the Warden is a bit like a boss, but since that mob was specifically designed to be unkillable, it doesn’t drop anything, so there’s no point in fighting it.
An actual challenging boss fight would be a fun experience, especially if it came alongside a new combat update. The Deep Dark could easily add another powerful enemy, or they could spawn in a rare room that has a chance to spawn in Trial Chambers.
Mob Vote rejects
The annual mob vote has become extremely toxic over the last few years, with fans consistently railing against the idea that Mojang will only develop one of the three fun ideas they present to us. While the debate will no doubt rage on for a while there, dedicating an update to adding all the rejects from previous years would certainly go a long way to mending those fences with fans, while giving us lots of cool new mobs in the process.
Inventory management update
It’s not the most flashy of features, but it would be a godsend. Just one simple “sort” button is all we ask for. It would make organizing both our inventory and our chests so much nicer if we could do it with a single click.
Farming update
This doesn’t necessarily mean making changes to the actual farming mechanics, but right now Minecraft farms are in the “set it and forget it” territory. You gather all the different crops you can grow, give them a space to do so, and then generally everyone just leaves it – even more so if you’ve set up a redstone contraption to automate gathering. Giving us more of a reason to tend to our crops, turn them into better recipes, or even just a few more crops to begin with would make that side of the game a lot more engaging.
The End overhaul
If you were to poll Minecraft fans on what update they’d want added to the game right now, this would almost certainly be the number one answer. 1.16’s Nether update turned the Nether from a dull wasteland into a place teeming with life, full of exciting biomes and structures to explore. 1.18 made the much-needed changes to caves and terrain generation in the game, which means that the only dimension still in need of a major overhaul is The End.
Currently, there isn’t much reason to visit The End more than once. All you need to do is kill the Dragon, then find a quick End City to grab an Elytra and some Shulker Shells – that’s it. If The End could be filled with weird new biomes with new mystical mobs and maybe even a structure or two, it would make it the most fascinating place to visit in the entire game.