Minecraft: what do Breach, Density, and Wind Burst enchantments do?
Minecraft 1.21’s biggest new item added is the Mace, a cool weapon with unique combat capabilities. With it comes three new enchantments that can only be applied to the Mace, but the game doesn’t explain what they do, as Minecraft so often leaves things to the player to work out. Never fear though, as we’re here to explain what each enchantment does.
Before you can use the enchantment though, you need to know how to craft a Mace in Minecraft, as well as how to find a Trial Chamber in Minecraft, which is where you’ll find most of the Tricky Trial update’s new content.
What does the Breach enchantment do?
Breach reduces the effectiveness of armor on any target struck with the Mace. This enchantment has a max level of four, with each level decreasing armor effectiveness by 15%. This means that at level five, a target’s armor will be 60% less effective, allowing you to deal way more damage than you would with a sword.
What does the Density enchantment do?
Density increases the damage delt per block fallen with the Mace’s smash attack. The Mace’s special combat use is that falling on targets from above allows you to deal way more damage than usual, and this enchantment – with a max level of five – increases that damage at a rate of 0.5 damage per level.
What does the Wind Burst enchantment do?
Wind Burst triggers the effect of a Wind Charge when using the Mace’s smash attack. With a max level of three, this means that when you successfully land a smash attack with the Mace, you will be launched back up into the air, allowing you to immediately execute another smash attack. Be careful using it though, as this effect does not negate fall damage.