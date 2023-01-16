NBA 2K locker codes: get some freebies for NBA 2K23

Skip to main content
NBA 2K locker codes: all the promos for NBA 2K23

Here are the most recent NBA 2K locker codes for in-game currency and more

It’s another year of virtual hoops and it’s time for more NBA 2K locker codes.

As with other games in the series, NBA 2K23’s locker codes will be dropped on social media and special streams. If you get hold of them, you can redeem them for in-game rewards like currency, trophy cases, and more.

We’ve gathered all the NBA 2K locker codes available now, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on any announcements – just bookmark this page and keep checking back.

If you're looking for other great bonuses in NBA 2K23, then check out how VC farming guide for more tips.

NBA 2K23 locker codes

The following locker codes for NBA 2K23 are active:

  • MyTEAM-MLK-DAY-2K23 – Fireworks Deluxe Pack, Transcendent Deluxe Pack, Dreamer Deluxe Pack, Zen Deluxe Pack, or Ice Deluxe Pack (available until January 23, 2023, 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET)

How to redeem locker codes in NBA 2K23

Follow these steps to redeem codes from the main menu:

  • Head over to the “MyTeam” tab.
  • Navigate to the “Community Hub” section.
  • Select the “Locker Code” panel.
  • Enter your code.
  • If done correctly, the items should appear in your inventory immediately.

