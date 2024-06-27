Palworld: how to get Meteorite Fragments
One of the new random events added to Palworld in the latest update is the meteor event. These are helpful events that can spawn unique Pals as well as let you get your hands on valuable resources, notably, Meteorite Fragments. We’ll explain how to get meteors to spawn, how to harvest their fragments, and what to use them for.
Table of Contents
How to make a meteor spawn in Palworld
Meteor events happen at random, but there are a couple of things you can do to get the next one to appear quicker. A Meteor event can only happen as long as there isn’t one still ongoing. This means as soon as a meteor drops, go there, catch or defeat any pals that spawn, pick up all of the fragments, and use your pickaxe to destroy the meteor.
The same goes for supply drops, which also prevent meteors from spawning. Clear them up as soon as they appear to restart the random timer for a new event.
How to get Meteorite Fragments in Palworld
When one lands it will automatically drop a bunch of Meteorite Fragments around it for you to pick up. On top of that, any Pals that can only spawn via meteors will also drop fragments when you defeat or catch them. Finally, the meteor itself can be mined with a pickaxe to harvest the fragments.
If you want to know the details of which Pals can spawn around meteors, check out our guides for how to catch Selyne in Palworld and how to catch Xenovader and Xenogard in Palworld.
What are Meteorite Fragments used for in Palworld?
Currently, Meteorite Fragments are only used for the Meteor Launcher weapon, which is just as powerful as it sounds. It’s a big cannon that launches meteors at your enemies – if that’s not worth the hassle, what is?