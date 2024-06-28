Palworld: how to beat the Oil Rig Stronghold
The Oil Rig Stronghold is one of the toughest new features added in the Palworld Sakurajima update. It’s a bit of a floating fortress with incredibly powerful defenses both as you approach and once you land on it. You’ll be attacked by powerful weapons and a lot of Syndicate Thugs as you clear the place out for its loot, so you need to come prepared.
We’ll give you our top tips for how you can best set yourself up for success when you decide to try and raid this base.
Reach Level 55
Level 55 is the new max level cap in the Palworld Sakurajima update, and you’ll want to reach it before even thinking about taking on the Oil Rig, as every enemy on board will be at that level. Not to mention the high-grade weaponry on the tech tree at that level will be extremely useful. Similarly, all of your Pals should be Level 55 too, and ideally beefed up at a Statue of Power with Pal Souls.
Bring multiple flying Pals
You likely just have one flying Pal in your party that you like to fly around on – ideally a very fast Jetragon – but you’ll want to bring more than one for your approach to the Oil Rig.
The Oil Rig has two extremely powerful anti-air lasers that are annoyingly accurate. If you have a particularly fast Pal (check out our guide on how to catch a Jetragon in Palworld to get one) you might be able to evade it, but you’ll be better off bringing a spare flyer for when your primary one inevitably gets KOed by the lasers.
Disable the automated defenses
Once you’re past these defenses, get on board and switch them off as fast as possible. You can do that by interacting with a panel on all of them on the deck of the rig. Doing so will make it far easier to come back to the rig in future, especially if you die while assaulting the stronghold.
Bring a lot of ammo
This can be a lengthy siege and you’ll have to take out a lot of enemies, so bring a lot of ammo. When you think you’ve made enough ammo for the trip, make double that amount just to be safe.
Bring Dogen or a Homeward Thundercloud
Either to save yourself the hassle of flying all the way back or if you need to make a quick escape, bring one of Dogen or a Homeward Thundercloud to teleport back to your base. Dogen can do this via it’s special ability, while a Homeward Thundercloud is craftable with a Dazzi Cloud, Ancient Civilization Parts, and an Electric Organ in Palworld.
Locate the loot chest
There is just one big loot chest on the Oil Rig, but its location is random. Still, it is the only bit of loot you’ll get from this adventure (aside from what the enemies drop) so it should be your only priority once on board. The exact loot it’ll give you is somewhat random, but it will always drop five items that fit into these categories:
- A large amount of Crude Oil
- A few Ancient Civilization Cores
- A large amount of a random ammo type
- A random Lotus
- A schematic for a late-game weapon
This chest respawns at the same rate as boss Pals out in the world, so you can come back regularly for more loot – it will be in a different place each time though.