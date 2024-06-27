Palworld: how to catch Selyne

Video Games

Selyne has been somewhat of the poster child for the Palworld Sakurajima update, being one of the most heavily featured new Pals and the chosen Pal of the new Tower Boss you’ll need to take on. Like most Tower Boss Pals, they’re not easy to get a hold of yourself, and that goes for double in Selyne’s case, as it comes from space.

We’ll explain how to catch Selyne in Palworld so you can pick up one of the most powerful new Pals. If you want to know what other strange new creatures exist in this update, check out our guide on every new Pal in the Palworld Sakurajima update.

Selyne is one of three Pals that only spawn as part of the meteor event added in the latest update. At random intervals, there’s a chance that a meteor will fall to the ground somewhere near the player. It will be marked with an audio cue and on your map so you can find it easily. Note that a meteor event cannot spawn while a supply drop is underway, so clear those up as fast as possible to get meteors.

For Selyne to spawn, the meteor needs to land on the new Sakurajima island. If it does, then it’s guaranteed that a Level 50 Selyne will spawn alongside the meteor for you to catch. Be careful though, as The Moonflower faction may also send troops to the meteor to attack the Selyne.

If you want to catch the other space Pals in Palworld, check out our guide on how to catch Xenovader and Xenogard in Palworld.

