Palworld: how to get Dog Coins and where to use them
One of the new additions that has slipped under the radar in the Palworld Sakurajima update is a new in-game currency, Dog Coins. Don’t worry, these aren’t micro-transaction related, but they are something you’ll need to track down in-game if you want to buy cool cosmetics and other powerful items.
We’ll explain where to get Dog Coins in Palworld, where you can spend them, and what you can get that’s worth all this trouble.
Table of Contents
How to get Dog Coins in Palworld
There are a few different ways you can get Dog Coins. First, they’re dropped by Mimogs when you catch or defeat them. This semi-rare Pal is like a mimic, as it will pretend to be one of the random chests you can find in the world. It can also flee very fast when attacked, so be ready when you go to attack one.
You also have a chance to find Dog Coins in Junk Piles and Treasure Chests when you search them, in the same way that you might find regular gold this way. It’s possible only certain islands will give you certain currencies, but right now it’s believed to be random.
Finally, all hostile faction enemies have a chance to drop them on death, so if you feel like going people hunting, this is an incentive to do so.
Where to spend Dog Coins in Palworld
Dog Coins are the currency favored by the new Medal Merchant, a new merchant who wears gold clothing by the Forgotten Island Church Ruins. You can find this island in the northwest of the map, just south of the new Sakurajima Island.
His shop has a handful of fun accessories, but also an array of powerful items, including ones that permanently increase the stats of both you and your Pals.