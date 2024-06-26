Palworld Sakurajima update release time: when will the June 27 update be available?
Palworld’s first major content update is finally here in less than 24 hours. After taking the world by storm following its January early access launch, the team behind Palworld has been working hard with regular patches while they work on adding brand-new content. We’re finally close to seeing the fruits of their labor, as this update promises to add a whole bunch of new Pals, variants, weapons, and more.
We’ll let you know exactly when the update is set to go live, so you know exactly when you can get to playing.
Palworld Sakurajima update release time
While there hasn’t been official confirmation, and Palworld community manager recently replied to a question about the update time and said that it would happen at “midday Japan time”, or thereabouts.
This lines up with the release of previous patches, so it seems like a reasonable target. Of course, things could change if issues arise, but assuming everything goes to plan, the update will be released at midnight EST on Thursday, June 27, 2024 – give or take a couple of hours. Here’s what that means for your time zone:
- 9pm PT (June 26)
- 12am ET
- 5am BST
- 6am CEST
- 9:30am IST
- 1pm JST
- 2pm AEST