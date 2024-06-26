Video Games

Palworld Sakurajima update release time: when will the June 27 update be available?

Expected release time for the new Palworld update, dubbed the Sakurajima update

Ryan Woodrow

PocketPair

Palworld’s first major content update is finally here in less than 24 hours. After taking the world by storm following its January early access launch, the team behind Palworld has been working hard with regular patches while they work on adding brand-new content. We’re finally close to seeing the fruits of their labor, as this update promises to add a whole bunch of new Pals, variants, weapons, and more.

We’ll let you know exactly when the update is set to go live, so you know exactly when you can get to playing.

Palworld Sakurajima update release time

Palworld new Pal
Palworld / Pocketpair

While there hasn’t been official confirmation, and Palworld community manager recently replied to a question about the update time and said that it would happen at “midday Japan time”, or thereabouts.

This lines up with the release of previous patches, so it seems like a reasonable target. Of course, things could change if issues arise, but assuming everything goes to plan, the update will be released at midnight EST on Thursday, June 27, 2024 – give or take a couple of hours. Here’s what that means for your time zone:

  • 9pm PT (June 26)
  • 12am ET
  • 5am BST
  • 6am CEST
  • 9:30am IST
  • 1pm JST
  • 2pm AEST
Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides